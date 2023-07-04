Shapps says net zero progress ‘pretty good’ in face of climate advisers’ doubts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Shapps says net zero progress ‘pretty good’ in face of climate advisers’ doubts

By Press Association
Energy Secretary Grant Shapps has defended the Government’s record on reducing carbon emissions (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Energy Secretary Grant Shapps has defended the Government's record on reducing carbon emissions (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Energy Secretary Grant Shapps has insisted the Government is doing a “pretty good job” on decarbonisation after a week in which an independent group of climate advisers expressed doubts on progress.

Labour accused the Government of “complacency” and being on the receiving end of the Climate Change Committee’s (CCC) “most scathing assessment in their history”.

Last week, the CCC’s latest progress report described the Government’s efforts to scale up action towards reaching net zero as “worryingly slow”.

Chairman of the CCC, Conservative peer Lord Deben, said it was “not a report that suggests satisfactory progress”.

And Lord Goldsmith resigned as a minister in the Foreign Office with a portfolio for the environment and climate change, citing the Prime Minister’s “apathy” towards those issues.

But Mr Shapps was upbeat about the UK’s progress on reducing carbon emissions when facing questions in the Commons on Tuesday.

Labour’s shadow climate secretary Ed Miliband said: “Six days ago the Climate Change Committee delivered their most scathing assessment in their history on the Government’s record, saying they were off track on 41 out of 50 key targets, and they say we have gone, and I quote, ‘markedly’ backwards in the last year on his watch.

“Who does he blame for this failure?”

Mr Shapps said: “We’ve taken this country from having only 7% of renewable energy to over 40%. We’ve decarbonised faster than any other G7 nation. And we are on track for carbon budget four, having already overdelivered on one, two, three.

“I just say, based on our record to date, we’re doing a pretty good job.”

Mr Miliband said: “That answer is total complacency from a Secretary of State who has just been proven to be failing on every major aspect of his agenda.

“That’s why Lord Goldsmith resigned, Lord Deben says he’s failing, (Conservative former prime minister Theresa May) says we are losing the global race.

“Isn’t the truth that now even the Tories don’t trust the Tories on the climate crisis.”

Ed Miliband
Shadow climate secretary Ed Miliband has accused the Government of ‘complacency’ (Jane Barlow/PA)

Mr Shapps said: “If you are not prepared to follow the data – over delivering on the commitments on carbon budgets one, two and three, more likely to meet carbon budget four than a year ago – if you want to ignore all of that and then still roll out the question that he had pre-written then you get to the conclusions of the right honourable gentleman.

“But the truth is, this Government is delivering on the issues of climate change, but we are doing it whilst protecting every single household in this country from Putin’s tyranny.

“Something I’m afraid that’s already been surrendered by (Mr Miliband) who subscribes to the Just Stop Oil approach.”

