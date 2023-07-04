Ineos boss Sir Jim Ratcliffe brands competition watchdog ‘hostile’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Ineos boss Sir Jim Ratcliffe brands competition watchdog ‘hostile’

By Press Association
Sir Jim Ratcliffe has branded the UK competition regulator as ‘increasingly hostile’ (Martin Rickett/PA)
Sir Jim Ratcliffe has branded the UK competition regulator as ‘increasingly hostile’ (Martin Rickett/PA)

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has launched a stinging attack on the UK competition watchdog, branding it “aggressive” and “hostile” to British business.

The billionaire boss of chemicals giant Ineos, who is currently in the running to buy Manchester United football club, lashed out after the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) sought to block a takeover deal by the firm.

The regulator blocked Ineos’s move to buy a concrete additives business from Swiss group Sika for around one billion US dollars (£790 million) earlier this year.

Sika scrapped the deal in March after receiving “provisional negative feedback” from the CMA over competition worries and ultimately sold the assets to US private equity firm Cinven.

On Tuesday, the businessman, who is worth almost £30 billion according to the Sunday Times Rich List, argued that the watchdog and Government should take a “much more positive approach” to such deals to support the UK’s manufacturing sector.

Sunday Times Rich List
Sir Jim Ratcliffe is currently attempting to buy Manchester United (Peter Byrne/PA)

Mr Ratcliffe said: “The CMA and UK Government are becoming increasingly hostile to business.

“This is yet another example of a deal being stopped that would benefit the UK and handed over to the Americans, who were absolutely delighted.

“Add to this, the ridiculous North Sea windfall tax and continuing high energy costs and we are seeing a Government that is driving business out of the UK.

“The CMA is building a reputation as an overly aggressive regulator with little regard for the impact of its decisions on UK business.

“Its attitude is mirrored in the lack of Government support for manufacturing; whether in reviews such as this, or in our uncompetitive approach to energy policy.”

The billionaire has become the latest to criticize the CMA, months after games giant Activision Blizzard labelled Britain as “closed for business” after the regulator stopped its proposed takeover by Microsoft.

A CMA spokesman said: “When we conclude a deal can go ahead subject to part of a merged business being sold, we assess, among other criteria, whether potential buyers could lead to further competition problems.

“It is critical when approving a potential buyer that we don’t allow new competition problems to develop.

“We note that Ineos is one of only three major suppliers of a key product that Sika and its competitors rely on.”

More from Press and Journal

Caroline's body was found within the grounds of Keith Castle. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Woman who 'died by suicide' at Keiss Castle following murder of pensioner named
The site of the proposed Newhills primary school from above.
Proposals for new primary school in Bucksburn/Newhills to go to public consultation
Curling star Eve Muirhead will be taking to the course at Trump International near Aberdeen. Image: PGA European Tour Legends Tour
Eve Muirhead and Stephen Hendry joining stars at Trump International Golf Links
Orkney Islands Council chamber before the full council meeting on July 4, 2023. Image: Andrew Stewart/DC Thomson
Orkney council votes to explore 'alternative governance' after losing faith in UK and Scottish…
Protestors for trans rights at Castlegate in Aberdeen.
Trans training for Aberdeen teachers after reports of pupils being 'dead named'
The SPFL Trust Trophy. Image: SNS.
SPFL Trust Trophy: 2023/24 draw sends Aberdeen colts to Brora Rangers in first round…
John McDonald - Managing director of Opito UK
Opito boss John McDonald to step down after six years at the helm
Jay Blades sitting down outside a beach hut.
Luxury Aberdeenshire glamping pod to feature on Channel 4's Britain's Best Beach Huts
Roy "Chubby" Brown's show in Strathpeffer has been cancelled. Image: PA
Roy 'Chubby' Brown show at Strathpeffer Pavilion cancelled after 'booking misjudgment'
CR007534 STOCK Action pics from the Highland League game of the day between Formartine United and Brora Rangers Formartine United's Mark Gallagher Pic by Chris Sumner Taken..............27/08/22
Cove Rangers linked with Formartine United's Mark Gallagher