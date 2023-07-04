Sunak says his ‘stop the boats’ pledge isn’t on hold amid Rwanda court battles

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sunak says his ‘stop the boats’ pledge isn’t on hold amid Rwanda court battles

By Press Association
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is under pressure over his five ‘priorities’ (PA/House of Commons)
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is under pressure over his five ‘priorities’ (PA/House of Commons)

Rishi Sunak has declined to say when he will fulfil his promise of stopping small boat crossings but denied it is on hold while the Rwanda policy is grounded by court challenges.

The Prime Minister also said on Tuesday he is “throwing everything at” tackling inflation, as he struggles to achieve the five priorities on the six-month anniversary of setting them.

Facing questions from senior MPs, Mr Sunak denied he has no plan B if the Supreme Court does not overturn the ruling blocking the forceful removal of asylum seekers to Kigali.

He told the Liaison Committee ministers will challenge the appeals court judgment “confidently and vigorously”.

Home Affairs chairwoman Dame Diana Johnson asked: “So you’re betting everything on the Rwanda policy being upheld in the Supreme Court?”

Mr Sunak replied: “No, that’s not a fair characterisation of what we’re doing.”

Asked if his pledge to “stop the boats” is on hold, he said: “No, and a good example of why it’s not on hold is our deal with Albania.”

But pressed on when he will achieve it, Mr Sunak said: “The court will have to determine its own ruling and that’s outside the Government’s hands.

“But in the meantime we can get on with a range of other things.”

Mr Sunak insisted last month his plan was “starting to work” before official figures showed it was the busiest June on record for migrant crossings.

The extra 3,824 detected people arriving after crossing the Channel on small boats pushed the total so far this year to 11,434.

Another of his “people’s priorities” set in January is halving the rate of inflation this year to around 5%. The latest figures have it stuck at 8.7%.

Mr Sunak told MPs: “It’s clearly proving more persistent than people anticipated.”

Asked what percentage he would put on his goal, he said: “I don’t have one for you. I’m working 100% to deliver it and we will keep doing it.

“That’s all I can do, is just keep throwing everything at it.”

In January, the Prime Minister also pledged to reduce national debt – which has reached more than 100% of economic output for the first time since 1961 as Government borrowing swells.

Growing the economy was another priority, but the economy is flatlining and the Bank of England is still hiking interest rates, risking the chances of a recession.

When Mr Sunak pledged to cut NHS waiting lists, 7.2 million people in England were waiting for routine hospital treatment. In April’s estimates there were 7.4 million.

