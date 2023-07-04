‘Nonsense’ to claim head of Army has been forced out – Chief of Defence Staff

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Nonsense’ to claim head of Army has been forced out – Chief of Defence Staff

By Press Association
General Sir Patrick Sanders (Andrew Matthews/PA)
General Sir Patrick Sanders (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Rumours that the head of the British Army is being forced out are “nonsense”, the armed forces’ most senior officer has said.

General Sir Patrick Sanders is expected to step down as Chief of the General Staff (CGS) next year, despite only taking up the post at the top of the Army in 2022, prompting speculation that he had been forced to resign.

Last week, the Telegraph reported that Gen Sanders had been forced out for publicly calling for more troops and increased military spending, while the Daily Mail claimed he had fallen out with the Chief of the Defence Staff, Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, over suggestions he could be replaced by a Royal Marines officer.

Questioned by the House of Commons Defence Committee, Adm Radakin denied claims that Gen Sanders had been forced out, saying he knew he would serve two years when he started.

Adm Radakin said: “What I can assure you is those press reports that he has been forced out, or that it’s somehow in response to something he has done, are all nonsense.

“Patrick and I haven’t fallen out either. We were surprised by the press reports and WhatsApped each other on Friday.

“There’s also other nonsense. The next CGS will come from the Army, there was never any intention that a Royal Marine would somehow be the next CGS.”

He also denied that Gen Sanders’ departure was anything to do with recent comments about the size of the Army, saying this was “a myth”.

King Charles III coronation
Admiral Sir Tony Radakin (Andrew Milligan/PA)

He added: “He was told his appointment was for two years, therefore it follows that something that he said two months, six months ago has not impacted on when he was leaving the job.”

The CGS usually serves for a three-year term, but Gen Sanders received a two-year appointment as he had already served three years as head of UK Strategic Command.

Adm Radakin told MPs he had not been asked his opinion on whether Gen Sanders’ term should be extended, saying the decision had been made by Defence Secretary Ben Wallace as part of an attempt to “manage talent” in the armed forces.

Asked why the Defence Secretary had become more involved in senior military appointments, Adm Radakin acknowledged there had been a change but said it was not “a huge constitutional change” that had politicised appointments but instead made the process “more orthodox”.

He said: “The executive authority has always been in the secretary of state.”

