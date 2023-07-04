Scottish Tories demand clarity over ‘delayed but not dropped’ HPMAs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scottish Tories demand clarity over ‘delayed but not dropped’ HPMAs

By Press Association
The plan to introduce HPMAs proved extremely controversial in fishing communities (Steve Parsons/PA)
The plan to introduce HPMAs proved extremely controversial in fishing communities (Steve Parsons/PA)

The Scottish Tories have demanded clarity on the future of controversial fishing restriction plans which were dropped last week after a Green MSP claimed there was still a commitment to move forward.

Net Zero Secretary Mairi McAllan announced last week that Highly Protected Marine Areas (HPMAs) would be scrapped following uproar from Scotland’s fishing communities.

The plans, which were agreed as part of the powersharing agreement between the SNP and Scottish Greens, would have resulted in the banning of human activity in at least 10% of Scotland’s waters.

But speaking in an interview with the BBC over the weekend, Scottish Green MSP Ariane Burgess said she was “confident that the marine protections that we’re both committed to bringing in will come forward”.

Mairi McAllan
Mairi McAllan announced last week that HPMAs would not go ahead (Jane Barlow/PA)

She added: “And what we’re doing is taking the conversation to the communities and designing something together that will ensure that we have long-term fishing for 20 years, 30 years, 100 years from now.

“What we’re both absolutely committed to is that marine protections need to be brought forward.”

On Tuesday, Scottish Tory rural affairs spokeswoman Rachael Hamilton wrote to Ms McAllan, asking for clarity on the future of the policy.

She said: “Scotland’s fishing communities are vehemently opposed to the proposals.

“They, and I, feared your announcement last week was merely a delaying tactic to placate rebel SNP MSPs ahead of a cosmetic rebrand – and those fears appear to be justified by Ariane Burgess’ comments.

“As has been reflected in response to the consultation on HPMAs, these devastating restrictions would do untold damage to our fishing communities.

“Fishermen are already subject to terrible spatial squeeze pressures, and further reductions of the area available to them for fishing could drive many out of business.”

Ms Hamilton added: “The very least our worried fishing communities are owed is clear, honest, unambiguous messaging from the Scottish Government over its intentions for the industry.

“They’re not getting that currently, so you have a duty to provide that clarity.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “The Cabinet Secretary was clear when she set out our position to parliament last week.

“While we remain firmly committed to the outcome of enhanced marine protection, the proposal as consulted on will not be progressed and a full response to the consultation and information on the next steps will be published after summer recess.

“The Cabinet Secretary has made clear that she is determined to protect our oceans in a way that is fair, and to find a way forward that ensures our seas remain a source of prosperity for the nation, especially in our remote, coastal and island communities.”

