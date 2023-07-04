Faith leaders in call for ‘just’ and ‘compassionate’ asylum policy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Faith leaders in call for ‘just’ and ‘compassionate’ asylum policy

By Press Association
The Archbishop of Canterbury has been an outspoken critic of the Illegal Migration Bill (Jonathan Brady/PA)
The archbishops of Canterbury and York have renewed calls for the Government to back changes to its Illegal Migration Bill to ensure “just” and “compassionate” asylum policy.

In a letter to The Times newspaper, faith leaders warn the draft legislation to stop small boat crossings to the UK “falls short of our obligation to the most vulnerable”.

The intervention comes ahead of the report stage debate on the Bill later on Wednesday in the House of Lords, where it has already been dealt a further blow by peers inflicting 11 defeats.

The Most Rev Justin Welby, who has tabled two amendments to the draft legislation which seek to force ministers to implement long-term plans for combating the refugee crisis and human trafficking, will be among speakers in the upper chamber.

He has proposed the development of “10-year strategies” for both issues and for the Government to engage in collaboration with signatories to the Refugee Convention or any other international agreement on the rights of refugees.

Rabbi Charley Baginsky, Rabbi Josh Levy, Senior Imam Qari Asim, Chief Imam Dr Sayed Razawi, Hindu Forum of Britain president Trupti Patel, Network of Sikh Organisations director Lord Singh, Bishop of Durham Paul Butler and Territorial Commander of the Salvation Army Commissioner Anthony Cotterill have also signed the letter.

It says: “As faith leaders, we represent people and communities whose belief, worship and action point us towards the kind of society we wish to build for the common good.

“The Illegal Migration Bill falls short of our obligation towards the most vulnerable. It fails to meet the basic test of an evidence-based and workable policy. We need an alternative approach that reflects our country’s history, values and responsibility.

“With more than 100 million people displaced around the world, this crisis will not be solved without significant collective endeavour.

“To improve the Bill, we support an amendment requiring the government to produce a ten-year strategy, collaborating internationally to stop the boats here and globally, and tackle refugee crises and human trafficking.

“The UK should take a lead in setting out a just, compassionate approach, ensuring that people seeking sanctuary are protected, claims decided quickly and justly, human traffickers are punished, and the root causes of mass migration are properly addressed.”

Cumulative arrivals by people crossing the English Channel in small boats
(PA Graphics)

The Archbishop of Canterbury has been an outspoken critic of the Illegal Migration Bill during its bruising passage through Parliament, having previously described it as “morally unacceptable” and “politically impractical”.

The Bill aims to ensure those who arrive in the UK without Government permission will be detained and promptly removed, either to their home country or a third country.

The plan to send migrants to Rwanda was dealt another blow recently after the Court of Appeal found it was unlawful, although the Government intends to challenge this ruling.

Ministers say action is needed to stop people making the dangerous sea crossing but critics argue the draft legislation is unworkable.

The Lords has voted against parts of the Bill that would weaken detention limits for children and pregnant women in a series of amendments.

They can be overturned when the Bill goes back to the House of Commons, where – unlike in the Lords – the Government has a majority.

