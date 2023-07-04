Expansion of free childcare may not be delivered universally, councils warn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Expansion of free childcare may not be delivered universally, councils warn

By Press Association
Councils have warned that the Government’s expansion of free childcare for working parents in England may not be delivered universally due to capacity issues (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
The Government’s expansion of free childcare for working parents in England may not be delivered universally due to capacity issues, councils have warned.

Analysis by the Local Government Association (LGA) suggests the majority of councils (88%) are concerned that nursery closures this year will be significant and will undermine sufficiency.

It comes as the Government prepares to begin its new phased childcare policy from April next year, which will see more working parents of young children eligible for funded hours in early years settings.

But the LGA has concerns that improved funding rates will not be enough to ensure universal implementation of the extended 30 hours free childcare scheme.

Councils need stronger powers for commissioning provision centrally to ensure the right childcare is available in the right places, and the Government should go further and faster on addressing the urgent workforce challenges in the sector, the LGA said.

It comes as the LGA hosts its annual conference in Bournemouth this week.

A survey of 98 local authorities in December and January suggests nearly half (48%) expected closures of early years settings last year to create risks to sufficiency in 2023.

“Insufficient income” to meet rising costs and “workforce-related issues” are among the key drivers behind some of the closures, according to the report.

The analysis was carried out before the Chancellor announced in March that working parents in England with children as young as nine months would be entitled to up to 30 hours a week of free childcare.

The offer will be available to working parents of two-year-olds from April next year, but initially it will be limited to 15 hours.

From September 2024, the 15-hour offer will be extended to children from nine months, and the full 30-hour offer to working parents of children under five will come in from September 2025.

Under the current system, working parents of three and four-year-olds in England are eligible for 30 hours of free childcare per week.

The LGA is calling for a recruitment drive for the sector to be rapidly rolled out after its report found that a lack of appropriate staff has increasingly prevented nurseries from being able to deliver to their full capacity.

Some settings have been forced to shut rooms or close temporarily for weeks, while others have had to limit places for children with more complex needs.

Louise Gittins, chairwoman of the LGA’s Children and Young People Board, said: “The Government’s extension of free childcare is a positive step towards helping working parents manage the high costs of sending their children to a nursery or childminder.

“However, we have serious concerns about the ability of local areas to secure nursery places, with capacity issues providing challenges to the universal rollout of the extended offer.

“Nurseries and childcare providers are already under massive pressure, grappling with severe financial and workforce challenges, which has seen staff numbers depleted and an acceleration in places closing.

“Alongside the improved funding rates, it is vital the Government’s planned recruitment drive tackles the staffing shortages and provides an opportunity for staff to progress and thrive in a fulfilling career.”

Figures released last week showed the number of childcare providers registered with Ofsted had decreased by 4,800 in the past year.

Neil Leitch, chief executive of the Early Years Alliance, warned early years settings are “already closing at an alarming rate”.

He said: “We have no doubt, therefore, that, in its current form, expanding the so-called ‘free childcare’ offers will only lead to further closures – and that rather than making it easier for parents to access high-quality early education and care, it will only make it harder. ”

A Department for Education spokesperson said: “We are rolling out the single biggest investment in childcare in England ever, set to save a working parent using 30 hours of childcare up to an average of £6,500 per year.

“To make sure there are enough places across the country we will be investing hundreds of millions of pounds each year to increase the amounts we pay providers to offer places and will be consulting on how we distribute funding to make sure it is fair across all areas of the country.

“We are also launching a new national recruitment campaign to support the recruitment and retention of talented staff and considering how best to introduce new accelerated apprenticeship routes so everyone from junior staff to senior leaders can easily move into a career in the sector.”

