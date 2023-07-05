Government taking action necessary on firearms licensing, minister tells MPs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Government taking action necessary on firearms licensing, minister tells MPs

By Press Association
The Commons Scottish Affairs Committee had recommended changes to the firearms licensing system (Alamy/PA)
The UK Government will work with Holyrood ministers “as appropriate” in order to strengthen firearms licensing, policing minister Chris Philp has pledged.

With MPs on the Commons Scottish Affairs Committee having already recommended changes be made to the system, Mr Philp said ministers are consulting on the issue.

He said he hopes this “provides assurance that we are taking the action necessary, in collaboration with the Scottish Government as appropriate, to strengthen firearms licensing controls”.

Members of the committee had examined the situation following a shooting on the Isle of Skye in August 2022.

Recommendations for change were also made following a shooting in Keyham, Plymouth, in 2021, where the gunman killed five people, including his mother, and injured two others before turning his weapon on himself.

Committee chairman Pete Wishart said MPs are pleased the UK Government is “taking forward many of our recommendations and will be consulting on further action”.

He added: “Firearms incidents can have terrible, heartbreaking effects on individuals, families and communities.

“At the end of last year, we produced a report with a series of recommendations aimed at improving the licensing of firearms, to minimise the occurrence of these awful tragedies and we’d encourage affected communities to feed thoughts into the Government’s consultation.”

Policing minister Chris Philp
Policing minister Chris Philp said the Government is ‘taking the action necessary’ to strengthen firearms licensing (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The committee recommended introducing a two-tier system for firearms licensing, where those seeking a licence for sport or leisure purposes would pay the cost of applications in full, with no financial cost to either the police or taxpayer.

A second tier of licence, with a reduced fee, would be applied for those who need firearms for work, the MPs suggested.

Mr Philp confirmed the UK Government “will consider this recommendation further when we consult, later this summer, on new fees for firearms licensing”.

He added the Government had noted the recommendation for a new reporting service to be established, so members of the public can raise concerns they may have about someone with a firearms certificate.

The committee raised concerns following a shooting on Skye last August (John Linton/PA)

The Government is now “seeking views on this”, the policing minister said, including “whether a specific phoneline should be introduced, how this might be funded, or whether the existing services offer a better way to achieve the purpose”.

The Home Office is also to contact both the UK Department of Health and the Scottish Government on how a recommendation from the committee for the involvement of GPs to be mandatory in the licensing process could be taken forward.

Mr Philp continued: “On the recommendation that the UK Government and Scottish Government work together to investigate the merits of medical practitioners and police conducting interim checks on firearms licence holders, you will see that we are seeking views on this in the consultation paper.”

Mr Wishart thanked the Government for its “considered response”, and said the committee will be “following progress in this area closely”.

