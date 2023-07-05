Rayner hits out at Sunak for missing PMQs: ‘They really have given up’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rayner hits out at Sunak for missing PMQs: ‘They really have given up’

By Press Association
Deputy Labour Party leader Angela Rayner during Prime Minister’s Questions (House of Commons/UK Parliament/PA)
Angela Rayner accused the Tories of having “given up” as she highlighted the fact Rishi Sunak is set to miss two Prime Minister’s Questions in a row.

Labour deputy leader opened PMQs telling the Commons what a pleasure it was to see Oliver Dowden standing in for the Prime Minister, adding: “I think I’m right in saying that I have the pleasure again next week. Two weeks on the trot. They really have given up.”

Mr Sunak skipped his weekly grilling in the Commons for the NHS 75th Anniversary service in Westminster Abbey today and is expected to miss it again next week to attend the Nato summit in Lithuania

Mr Dowden hit back at Sir Keir Starmer’s deputy with a hint of sarcasm, saying: “It may come as a surprise to her, but actually some leaders trust their deputies to stand in for them.”

The exchange between the two deputies quickly turned to housing policies, with Ms Rayner advocating for greater tenant protections and a ban on no-fault evictions.

Meanwhile, Mr Dowden staunchly defended the Government’s record on renters’ security and emphasised a commitment to supporting both mortgage holders and renters.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaking at the NHS anniversary ceremony at Westminster Abbey, London (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Ms Rayner told the Commons: “Every day 4,000 families’ mortgage deals expire, 100,000 more since we last met, and millions more next year. Families are sick with worry about the cost of the Tory mortgage bombshell.

“Do they still claim to be the party of homeownership?”

Mr Dowden said he supports the independence of the Bank of England “taking the necessary measures to control inflation” and quoted the International Monetary Fund’s assessment of “decisive and responsible action” to bring down inflation.

He went on: “We will continue to do so. But what’s Labour’s plan?

“To borrow £28 billion a year, pushing up inflation, to cut our domestic energy supply, pushing up inflation, and to penalise workers saving into their pensions, pushing up inflation. There we have it from Labour, endless borrowing and higher prices.”

Prime Minister’s Questions
Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden (House of Commons/UK Parliament/PA)

Ms Rayner noted “it’s not just homeowners that are suffering” as the “security of renters have been ripped away, too”, adding: “Given most renters live in homes with buy-to-let mortgage, can he tell us: are buy-to-let properties included in their mortgage support package?”

The Deputy Prime Minister pointed to the Government introducing legislation “for the first time to support renters to give them greater security of tenure”.

Pressed on whether the Conservatives will “finally deliver their promise to ban no-fault evictions”, Mr Dowden said: “I don’t think the Prime Minister is going to take any lectures on weakness from the party opposite. There’s a lot of talk about reshuffle in the air from the Labour Party, the last time the leader of the Labour Party (Sir Keir Starmer) tried to sack (Ms Rayner) she walked out with a promotion.

“We will continue to stand behind renters and to support them.”

Ms Rayner then expressed frustration with Mr Dowden’s tendency to shift blame on the opposition, saying: “I asked a question about no-fault evictions.

“I was very clear on what the Labour Party would do, but I can’t see us getting through a single one of these encounters without the Deputy Prime Minister blaming the opposition for his Government’s own record.”

She added: “When asked yesterday about the record low number of council houses being built, the housing minister says she didn’t recognise that statistic.

“When asked about support for people in temporary accommodation, she said it wasn’t her brief.

“The brief of the housing minister.

“So if council housing isn’t her responsibility. Whose is it?”

The Deputy PM insisted it is “actually under this Government that more council houses were built than when they (Labour) were in office”, adding: “But look at what we have done more broadly: inflation and waiting lists coming down, growth forecasts up, Albanian crossings down.”

