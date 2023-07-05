Ministers urged to clarify manifesto commitment to free dentistry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ministers urged to clarify manifesto commitment to free dentistry

By Press Association
The SNP’s 2021 election manifesto included a pledge to abolish ‘all NHS dentistry charges’ (PA)
The SNP’s 2021 election manifesto included a pledge to abolish ‘all NHS dentistry charges’ (PA)

A Holyrood committee has called on the Scottish Government to clarify if it is still committed to making NHS dentistry free at the point of use for all by the end of the parliamentary session and to lay out how much it will cost.

The SNP manifesto ahead of the 2021 election included a pledge to abolish “all NHS dentistry charges”, with the rollout to start with the exemption of those aged under 26 from paying for treatment.

No date has been set for the extension of the policy.

Following an inquiry into NHS dentistry, the Covid-19 Recovery Committee at Holyrood has written to public health minister Jenni Minto with recommendations for the improvement of services.

In written evidence to the committee, Ms Minto acknowledged “rising inflation and existential macroeconomic effects are having a significant impact on the dental sector”, with the committee hearing from the sector that cost pressures may make it more difficult to meet the commitment.

In his letter to the minister, convener Jim Fairlie said: “The committee seeks clarification on whether the Scottish Government remains committed to its manifesto commitment to ‘“make services free at the point of use for all’ by the end of session six.

“If this commitment remains, the committee seeks clarification on when this policy will be fully implemented and how the Scottish Government intends to progress this policy beyond its current provision for people up to the age of 25.”

The committee also asked the Scottish Government to provide costings for the policy, as well as what will be done to address employment and retention issues within NHS services.

Mr Fairlie said the sector had raised issues with recruitment during the inquiry, but claimed the problem is not as prevalent in private practice as it is in the NHS.

“The committee invites the Scottish Government to provide further information to Parliament and to consult with its stakeholders on the funding package that will accompany its policy ambition to make services free at the point of use for all, as well as its plans to address the underlying recruitment and retention issues as part of its delivery plan,” he wrote.

