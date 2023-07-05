Welsh economy data ‘isn’t pretty reading’, Conservative ex-Wales secretary warns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Welsh economy data ‘isn’t pretty reading’, Conservative ex-Wales secretary warns

By Press Association
Stephen Crabb served as Wales secretary between 2014 and 2016 (Chris McAndrew/UK Parliament/PA)
Stephen Crabb served as Wales secretary between 2014 and 2016 (Chris McAndrew/UK Parliament/PA)

Data on Wales’ economy “isn’t pretty reading”, a Conservative former Welsh secretary has warned.

Stephen Crabb, who chairs the Welsh Affairs Committee, told MPs that Wales’ economy had not bounced back from the pandemic while it had done in England.

He suggested the devolved Labour administration in Cardiff may be responsible, and called for the Westminster Government to give a “laser-like focus” to boosting economic growth in the nation.

Mr Crabb, who served as Wales secretary between 2014 and 2016, told the Commons: “The most recent data isn’t pretty reading as far as the Welsh economy is concerned.

“The Welsh economy still hasn’t returned to pre-pandemic levels unlike in England and unemployment in Wales is going up unlike elsewhere in the UK.

“So does (he) share my concern about what is going on inside the Welsh economy under a Labour administration in Cardiff and does he agree with me that what we need is a laser-like focus on supporting growth, supporting business and unleashing all of the opportunity and potential in Wales?”

Wales Secretary David TC Davies replied: “It is deeply disappointing that growth in Wales in now below pre-pandemic levels whereas in England it is above pre-pandemic levels.

“I think the Welsh Labour Government need to ask themselves some (difficult) questions and perhaps stop concentrating on nanny state policies, like the ban on meal deals, the 20-mile-an hour limit, the ban on new roads and start thinking about what they can actually do to deliver jobs and I don’t mean the… scheme to create a whole load of extra Senedd members.”

Mr Davies has recently criticised plans by the Welsh Government which will see some unhealthy items restricted from meal deals.

Labour’s shadow Wales secretary, Jo Stevens, meanwhile called on the Government to “stop talking and start acting” on nuclear power.

She said: “The last Labour government gave the go-ahead for new nuclear sites in 2009. Nearly a decade on none are up and running and it’s now two years since Hitachi pulled out of the Wylfa project.

“Labour is ready to deliver new nuclear to ensure energy resilience, security and lower bills, so when is his Government going to stop talking and start acting?” she said.

Mr Davies replied: “I’m absolutely delighted that (she) has said now that the Labour Party are now supporting nuclear power, it’s not something that was evident to us when they were in opposition a few years ago.

“They had an opportunity over the 13 years when they were in Government to build new nuclear powers stations but it’s good that belatedly they’ve decided that they will support new nuclear power in Wales and I can assure (her) I’m happy to work with the Welsh Labour Government and anyone else who’s interested in making sure that GBN (Great British Nuclear) can take forward sites such as Wylfa which is an excellent site for new nuclear.”

