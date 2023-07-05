Education minister ‘would not want Andrew Tate to speak on university campuses’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Education minister ‘would not want Andrew Tate to speak on university campuses’

By Press Association
Education minister Claire Coutinho said she did not think there was a place for ‘people spreading hate’ on campus (UK Parliament/PA)
Education minister Claire Coutinho said she did not think there was a place for ‘people spreading hate’ on campus (UK Parliament/PA)

A minister with a responsibility for free speech in education said she would not want social media personality Andrew Tate to speak to university students.

Claire Coutinho told a free speech event that activists are seeking to “stifle debate” at universities and students are being “deprived” of attending events.

The children, families and wellbeing minister said free speech is “under threat” on university campuses and visiting speakers are “intimidated” by protests.

But when asked whether Tate, who is known for expressing misogynistic views, should be allowed to address university students, Ms Coutinho said she did not think there was a place for “people spreading hate” on campus.

Speaking at a centre-right think tank Policy Exchange event, the minister, who is responsible for freedom of speech in education, said: “I wouldn’t like to see Andrew Tate speak on campus.

“But that being said, when I go and talk to schools I think them being able to debate the kind of things that Andrew Tate has talked about has been the best way to counter some of those views.”

Tate, who has nearly seven million Twitter followers, has been charged in Romania with rape, human trafficking and forming a criminal gang to exploit women.

During her speech, Ms Coutinho said: “We see free speech under threat in the very places where the most controversial debates should be taking place – on campus.”

She warned: “If we don’t bring an end to this culture of intimidation, we’re allowing an intellectual sedative to be injected into the university experience.”

Last month, the Government appointed Cambridge lecturer Professor Arif Ahmed as the Office for Students’ (OfS) freedom of speech director to promote open debate on university campuses.

His appointment came on the heels of the Higher Education (Freedom of Speech) Act and protests surrounding feminist Professor Kathleen Stock’s talk to the Oxford Union over her views on gender identity.

Ms Coutinho said: “We’ve already seen an emboldened approach from university leaders who are fighting back where cancel culture raises its head.

“I’m delighted that Kathleen Stock –  despite the best attempts of some – did in fact speak to curious and respectful students at Oxford University recently, backed by strong action from their vice chancellor.

“I’m also pleased that students who disagreed were allowed to protest outside. Both are important.”

Investitures at Buckingham Palace
Professor Kathleen Stock after being made an OBE for services to higher education in 2022 (Victoria Jones/PA)

But in a speech on Wednesday, the education minister warned: “There are those who seek to stifle debate in our universities.

“Curious students are being deprived of attending events, visiting speakers are intimidated by aggressive protests, and in the worst cases, academics are losing their livelihoods and their reputations for the crime of expressing an opinion.

“All of this is being driven by a small group of activists who shout the loudest, activists who can fire off a lot of tweets and draft open letters, not simply to express their own opinion, but to close down a wider debate.”

More from Press and Journal

Western Isles SNP MP Angus MacNeil suspended by party
Pete Duguid.
Founder bowing out as Japanese giant Mitsui swoops for Stats Group
Eastern Airways aircrafts at Aberdeen Airport
Eastern Airways offers discounted flights between Wick to Aberdeen for August
Elaine Farquharson-Black has been appointed trustee of Aberdeen FC Community Trust Image: Aberdeen FC
Elaine Farquharson-Black honoured to become trustee of AFC Community Trust
An aerial view of the coast of Tiree.
'Locked out': New statistics highlight Tiree's housing crisis
Costel-Valeriu Ignat admitted stalking a woman he met on a flight. Image: DC Thomson.
Oil worker who stalked woman he met on plane ordered to stay away from…
Aberdeen's Vincente Besuijen celebrates after making it 2-0 against Hearts on October 16. Image: SNS.
Sean Wallace: Aberdeen's £430,000 investment in Vicente Besuijen can still pay off
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Costa was caught with IIC on his mobile. Picture shows; Sergio Costa. Inverness Justice Centre. Jenni Gee/DCT Media Date; 04/07/2023
Man sent thumbs-up response to indecent image of child shared in WhatsApp paedophile group
CR0040975 An Talla, Dochgarroch Lock, Inverness For food and drink PHOTO GALLERY of Sarah Rankin hosting a live cooking demonstration at An Talla. Please take pictures of: - Sarah preparing her dish/dishes - these are TBC (at least 10 pictures) - ensure the names of the dishes are popped into their summaries, please - The completed dish/dishes - Canapes and the gin cocktails available for guests - Guests watching the demo and enjoying the canapes and cocktails (at least 10 pictures) - Guests together/separately smiling at the camera (at least 10 pictures) Sarah prepares the gin cured sea trout. 10th February '23 Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Business Gateway: Supporting food and drink through difficult times
Caley Thistle's friendly against Elgin City at the Caledonian Stadium this weekend will have free entry with the option to donate to the Raise the Roof project. Image: SNS
Free entry for fans attending Caley Thistle's friendly against Elgin City