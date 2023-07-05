Hong Kong activists with arrest warrants demand meeting with Cleverly

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hong Kong activists with arrest warrants demand meeting with Cleverly

By Press Association
Hong Kong pro-democracy activists Finn Lau (left) and Christopher Mung live in exile in the UK (James Manning/PA)
Hong Kong pro-democracy activists Finn Lau (left) and Christopher Mung live in exile in the UK (James Manning/PA)

Two Hong Kong pro-democracy activists with a bounty on their head have said they do not feel safe living in exile in the UK and demanded a meeting with the Foreign Secretary.

Authorities in the former British territory have issued arrest warrants for Finn Lau and Christopher Mung, as well as six other activists who have fled to Britain, the US, Canada and Australia for alleged breaches of the harsh national security law imposed by Beijing.

Hong Kong’s leader, John Lee, has said they will be pursued for life, with one million Hong Kong dollars (£100,500) being offered for information leading to any of their arrests.

Mr Lau said he did not feel safe because of the bounty and the “threats” from the Chinese Communist Party.

He told the PA news agency: “The risk of abduction and physical harassment has escalated, skyrocketed in the last few days.”

He said he has previously been attacked in Britain and has been followed by people, calling the situation “dangerous”.

Mr Lau, 29, who founded the activist groups Hong Kong Liberty and Stand with Hong Kong, also said he has not been proactively contacted by UK police about his safety.

He demanded a meeting with Foreign Secretary James Cleverly and Home Secretary Suella Braverman, and that anyone attempting kidnap should face trial on British soil.

Previous requests for a meeting with the Home Office have gone unanswered, he suggested.

Hong Kong pro-democracy activists briefing – London
Finn Lau said Hong Kong authorities were frustrated that the UK and other nations have suspended extradition agreements with China (James Manning/PA)

While people who have come to the UK from Hong Kong are grateful for the BNO visa scheme, it should not be an excuse for the UK Government not to do more, Mr Lau said.

Mr Lau, the founder of activist groups Hong Kong Liberty and Stand with Hong Kong, said the Hong Kong authorities’ action is a “clear case of transnational oppression”.

He said that if Mr Cleverly’s planned visit to China goes ahead, he should set up conditions beforehand, including “guarantees” for Hong Kong human rights.

Both activists were defiant in the face of the arrest warrants.

Mr Mung, a trade union activist who fled to the UK in 2021, vowed to continue his work.

The leader of Hong Kong Labour Rights Monitor said: “What the Chinese government is doing is to suppress freedom of speech and silence criticism of the government.”

Their intention is to “extend their hands overseas” and “spread fear outside of Hong Kong”, he told a press conference in Westminster.

“I don’t think they will succeed.

“They can never eliminate the voice of the Hong Kong people.”

Mr Mung, 51, told PA: “I don’t think the arrest warrant will change anything I’m doing. If I am afraid of this kind of intimidation, it will only encourage the Chinese government and Hong Kong government to… silence overseas activities.”

China on Tuesday urged Mr Cleverly to stop “interfering” after he vowed to defend the activists.

Hundreds of people have been arrested under the national security law, imposed in 2020 as part of a crackdown on dissent in Hong Kong.

But the rewards for information leading to the activists’ arrest are the first under the law.

The UK handed over the former British colony to China in 1997, with Beijing promising to maintain Western-style liberties under a “one country, two systems” framework.

Tensions between China and the West have been growing in recent years amid a crackdown in Hong Kong and aggression towards Taiwan.

