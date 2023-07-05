Sir Grayson Perry dons neon, tiered baby-doll dress for Spectator summer party

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Sir Grayson Perry dons neon, tiered baby-doll dress for Spectator summer party

By Press Association
Sir Grayson Perry dons neon, tiered baby-doll dress for Spectator summer party (Lucy North/PA)
Sir Grayson Perry dons neon, tiered baby-doll dress for Spectator summer party (Lucy North/PA)

Sir Grayson Perry lived up to his reputation for eye-catching ensembles as he arrived for the Spectator’s annual summer party.

The Turner prize winning artist and broadcaster, 63, arrived to the event on a green and yellow bicycle, wearing a neon-pink tiered baby-doll dress.

The garment featured a pie-ruffle collar and was paired with a matching hair ribbon and purse, and pink-tinted sunglasses.

The Spectator Summer Party
Sir Grayson Perry and Philippa Perry (Lucy North/PA)

Sir Grayson also sported a pair of blue, flowery leggings and pink and orange shoes.

He was pictured with his wife Philippa Perry, who wore a black and white geometric-patterned suit with cropped legs and thin lapels over a blue buttoned-down shirt.

The artist’s appearance at the party comes shortly after he received a knighthood from the Prince of Wales, for services to the arts.

Investitures at Windsor Castle
Sir Grayson Perry, artist, writer and Broadcaster, from London, is made a Knight Bachelor by the Prince of Wales (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Known for his tapestries, ceramic works and cross-dressing, Sir Grayson attended his investiture in a burgundy taffeta dress in honour of the King.

In 2014, he was made a CBE during an investiture by Charles, then Prince of Wales, and wore what he called his “Italian mother-of-the-bride” outfit, a midnight blue dress with a wide-brimmed black hat.

Other guests pictured at the summer party on Wednesday included former queen of the jungle Georgia Toffolo, actor Nigel Havers, and journalists Emily Maitlis, Andrew Marr and Beth Rigby, as well as Spectator chairman Andrew Neil.

The Spectator Summer Party
Former health secretary Matt Hancock and Gina Coladangelo arrive for The Spectator’s Summer Party (Lucy North/PA)

Members of the Cabinet also attended the party, including Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden, and Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove.

Former health secretary Matt Hancock was pictured arriving with his partner and former adviser Gina Coladangelo.

Mr Hancock resigned after leaked CCTV images showed him kissing Ms Coladangelo in his office amid the coronavirus pandemic, in breach of his own social-distancing guidance.

More from Press and Journal

Ross County midfielder Victor Loturi, who is on international duty with Canada.
Malky Mackay reveals timescale of return for Ross County's Canadian trio
Portrait of the late Winnie Ewing and Inverness Cathedral.
Memorial services to be held for SNP icon Winnie Ewing in Inverness
Staff stand outside the new store in Fraserburgh.
Specsavers opens new branch in Fraserburgh
Wray Thomson
Man Chat founder announces he is stepping down from role with mental health community…
Graduate Lydia Buchan. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Gallery: Celebrations in full swing as Robert Gordon University graduations continue
Ellon swimming pool
Swimmers share disappointment over reduced opening hours at Ellon and Westhill pools
The Piper Alpha memorial, Hazlehead Park, Aberdeen.
Charles Haffey has never forgotten sailing into the 'sea of fire' after Piper Alpha…
Principal of Aberdeen University Professor George Boyne in front of the university.
Aberdeen University chief suggests inflicting 'pain' on striking workers by docking pay in marking…
On-loan Liverpool defender Rhys Williams during an Aberdeen training session. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson vows to improve Liverpool star Rhys Williams during Pittodrie loan…
Neil Innes and Ian Hendry on bikes and a hand holding gravel
Ride the North organiser raises concerns about 'dangerous' road conditions in Aberdeenshire