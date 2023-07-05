RMT boss Mick Lynch denounces Labour ‘purge’ of left-wing candidates

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
RMT boss Mick Lynch denounces Labour ‘purge’ of left-wing candidates

By Press Association
RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said Sir Keir Starmer should be putting left-wing policies forward (Lucy North/PA)
Transport union chief Mick Lynch has accused Labour of conducting a “purge” of the left following controversy over the party’s candidate selection processes.

Mr Lynch, general secretary of the Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) union, also said he does not have confidence in Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer as he urged him to include left-wing policies in the party’s election manifesto.

The criticism comes after former shadow chancellor John McDonnell argued this week that the Labour leadership was allowing a “right-wing faction” to become “drunk with power” and attempt to “destroy” the left of the party.

Sir Keir’s outfit has been accused of keeping a tight grip on selection races ahead of a likely general election next year, with Labour riding high in the polls compared with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s Conservatives.

Former party leader Jeremy Corbyn has been blocked from standing for Labour in his long-held Islington North seat as a result of a row over his response to a withering equalities watchdog report into the party’s handling of antisemitism complaints during his tenure.

Mr Lynch, asked on ITV’s Peston programme about Mr McDonnell’s comments, said he agreed with the verdict of Mr Corbyn’s former right-hand man.

The union chief said: “The left is being purged and we need a balance.

“We’ve got people in the centre, people in the traditional right have got their place and the people on the left should be able to put their ideas forward.

“Many of the ideas that John McDonnell put forward during the last couple of election campaigns have come to fruition, such as broadband being something that everybody in the country needs — people need digital access.”

He continued: “That we can control the power of the utilities companies and that our water companies are completely corrupt, as we’ve found out in the last couple of days, and that public ownership is good in and of itself.

“Those kinds of ideas have come back. Keir Starmer needs to be putting some of those ideas forward in terms of housing, funding our NHS and turning this country around so that people can believe in him, rather than triangulate around what he thinks Middle England thinks.

“He needs to deliver for working people — that’s his job, and he needs to show that he is going to get on with it.”

Keir Starmer in New Statesman Q&A
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has banned his predecessor Jeremy Corbyn from standing for the party at the next election (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Pressed on whether he backed Sir Keir, who is due to give a speech outlining Labour’s education reforms on Thursday, Mr Lynch said: “I don’t have confidence in him.”

He went on to vow that his RMT union, which is not affiliated to the Labour Party, would “prod and pressure” Sir Keir to deliver for working people “rather than delivering the agenda of the Daily Mail or the Telegraph, or being a bland version of the Tory Party”.

The firebrand campaigner was one of a number of trade union chiefs to write to Labour last month accusing the party of a “monumental own goal” by blocking a left-leaning Labour mayor from running for another role in the North East.

Jamie Driscoll, the serving North of Tyne mayor who has been described as the “last Corbynista in power”, was barred from the long list of contestants in the expanded North East authority.

Labour, when responding to Mr McDonnell’s criticisms, said its selection process was ensuring “high standards for those who are going to represent the Labour Party at election time”.

A spokesman said: “This is a changed Labour Party back in the service of working people so we can build a better Britain.”

