Activists interrupt Keir Starmer’s speech to demand ‘green new deal now’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Activists interrupt Keir Starmer’s speech to demand ‘green new deal now’

By Press Association
Demonstrators interrupt Labour party leader Sir Keir Starmer as he speaks during the launch of the party’s fifth and final mission on breaking down the barriers to opportunities for children, at Mid Kent College in Gillingham in Kent (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Demonstrators interrupt Labour party leader Sir Keir Starmer as he speaks during the launch of the party’s fifth and final mission on breaking down the barriers to opportunities for children, at Mid Kent College in Gillingham in Kent (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Sir Keir Starmer’s speech pledging to smash the “class ceiling” by boosting poorer children’s education was interrupted by protesters accusing him of U-turning on green policy.

Two young people who had been part of the backdrop to the Labour leader’s address in Gillingham pulled out a banner and heckled him for watering down his climate ambition.

The activists with the Green New Deal Rising group urged him not to scale down plans to borrow £28 billion a year to invest in green jobs and industry.

Sir Keir asked them to “let me finish” and said he would speak to them after his speech before they were led off the stage by security.

Labour party initiatives
Labour party leader Sir Keir Starmer speaking in Gillingham before demonstrators mounted a protest (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

He was setting out his reforms if he wins the next election to set a goal of half a million more children reaching their early learning targets by 2030 as he expands on the party’s intention to improve teaching for the under-fives.

“I promise you this, whatever the obstacles to opportunity, wherever the barriers to hope, my Labour government will tear them down,” Sir Keir said.

“We will change Britain, break the link between where you start in life and where you end up.

“The earnings of our children should not be determined by those of their parents.”

But the protesters interrupted him to say they want a “green new deal right now”.

The Green New Deal Rising said one of the protesters was student Dieudonne Bila, who said in a statement: “I disrupted Keir Starmer’s speech because I desperately want to see a future government committed to protecting people here and all over the world from the climate crisis.

“We won’t stand by and allow private companies to continue making billions as heating becomes unaffordable, or be silent in the face of extreme heat, flooding and droughts.”

More from Press and Journal

Blether at North Deeside Road in Cults.
Food review: Easy Sunday morning at Blether coffee shop in Cults
A group of people pose together smiling, some with luggage.
How the Scottish Queer International Film Festival helped bring trans people in the Western…
The Flower Room is in Deeside Deli in Ballater. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson
The Flower Room at Deeside Deli is making Ballater look blooming lovely one bouquet…
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Peter Jolly/Shutterstock (10595351b) Inverness High Street at 1pm today, Thursday 26th March 2020 Coronavirus outbreak, Scotland, UK - 26 Mar 2020
Muggers threatened to stab cyclist for his iPhone and passcode
Fiona Phillips says people still view dementia sufferers as 'old people, bending over a stick, talking to themselves'. Image: Maverick TV/Elliot Black
Fiona Phillips can help dispel dementia stigma, says Cruden Bay man living with disease
CR0040733 Karla Sinclair. Turriff. Food and drink story on Jack Duncan, a chef at the Fife Arms Hotel in Turriff. Pictured is Jack's Seafood Platter. Tuesday 24th January 2023 Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
North-east food and drink sector growing fast
Aiden Smith admitted taking police on a 90mph high-speed chase in his Mini Cooper. Image: DC Thomson.
90mph crash driver told police upbeat music 'got the better of his emotions'
We chat with Jimmy Buchan on the family business and its next adventure. Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
Amity Fish on launch of Seafood Larder in Peterhead and inspiring next generation into…
Jimmy Buchan in his shop.
Jimmy Buchan's Amity Fish Co going for glory in UK-wide awards
Fred and Deborah Fermor with Ivor Thomas. Image: John O'Groats Ferries
John o' Groats Ferries sees sale value rise under new selling agent