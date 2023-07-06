No 10 ‘not deterred’ by Lords defeats on migration Bill as MPs consider changes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

No 10 ‘not deterred’ by Lords defeats on migration Bill as MPs consider changes

By Press Association
No 10 said it continued to believe the Illegal Migration Bill was the right approach to dealing with the migrant crisis (Gareth Fuller/PA)
No 10 said it continued to believe the Illegal Migration Bill was the right approach to dealing with the migrant crisis (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Downing Street said it will not be deterred from pushing ahead with the Illegal Migration Bill after its flagship legislation was taken apart once again by peers.

MPs will consider the amendments made by the House of Lords next week after the upper chamber inflicted a total of 20 defeats against the Government’s plans to tackle the small boats crisis.

No 10 said it had recognised from the outset that the proposals would “face a challenge from all sides” but that it stood by the measures contained in the legislation.

The Bill aims to ensure those who arrive in the UK without Government permission will be detained and promptly removed, either to their home country or a third country, such as Rwanda.

In a tough night for the Government, unelected peers on Wednesday imposed a series of further changes to the draft law, having already imposed amendments during earlier votes.

The new revisions included reinstating the right of appeal against age assessments for migrants claiming to be children, putting a legal duty on ministers to create safe and legal routes to the UK for refugees and bolstering enforcement against people smugglers.

The Archbishop of Canterbury, the Most Rev Justin Welby, spearheaded one of the routs with a cross-party demand for the Government to draw up a 10-year strategy for collaborating internationally to tackle both the refugee crisis which is driving unauthorised migration to the UK, and human trafficking.

Downing Street said the Lords had the right to scrutinise Government policy but that ministers “continue to believe that this Bill is the right and appropriate way to stop the boats”.

Responding to the scale of the defeats in the second chamber, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s spokesman said: “We have recognised that we would face a challenge from all sides, and I think that has been borne out.

“But we are not deterred by this.

“The Government continues to believe that this is a problem that the public want us to urgently fix and we continue to use all the tools at our disposal to do so.”

Penny Mordaunt, the Commons Leader, has announced that Lords amendments to the Bill will return to the Commons on Tuesday July 11, with a further session the following week on Monday July 17.

If necessary, Ms Mordaunt said, the Bill will return to the Commons on Tuesday July 18 and on Wednesday July 19, setting the stage for what could be a long stand-off between peers and the Government during so-called parliamentary ping-pong.

Bishops seats in House of Lords
The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby has been vocal in his criticisms of the Illegal Migration Bill (House of Lords/UK Parliament/PA)

The plan to send migrants to Rwanda was dealt another blow recently after the Court of Appeal found it was unlawful, although the Government intends to challenge this ruling before Thursday’s deadline.

Attorney General Victoria Prentis confirmed ministers will apply for permission from the appeal court to challenge the decision.

She said the Government planned to “make robust arguments before the Supreme Court”.

Mr Sunak has made stopping the boats one of his top five priorities ahead of a likely general election next year.

In the first six months of 2023, 11,434 people were detected making the journey across the English Channel from France, according to provisional government figures.

More from Press and Journal

Blether at North Deeside Road in Cults.
Food review: Easy Sunday morning at Blether coffee shop in Cults
A group of people pose together smiling, some with luggage.
How the Scottish Queer International Film Festival helped bring trans people in the Western…
The Flower Room is in Deeside Deli in Ballater. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson
The Flower Room at Deeside Deli is making Ballater look blooming lovely one bouquet…
Fiona Phillips says people still view dementia sufferers as 'old people, bending over a stick, talking to themselves'. Image: Maverick TV/Elliot Black
Fiona Phillips can help dispel dementia stigma, says Cruden Bay man living with disease
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Peter Jolly/Shutterstock (10595351b) Inverness High Street at 1pm today, Thursday 26th March 2020 Coronavirus outbreak, Scotland, UK - 26 Mar 2020
Muggers threatened to stab cyclist for his iPhone and passcode
CR0040733 Karla Sinclair. Turriff. Food and drink story on Jack Duncan, a chef at the Fife Arms Hotel in Turriff. Pictured is Jack's Seafood Platter. Tuesday 24th January 2023 Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
North-east food and drink sector growing fast
Aiden Smith admitted taking police on a 90mph high-speed chase in his Mini Cooper. Image: DC Thomson.
90mph crash driver told police upbeat music 'got the better of his emotions'
We chat with Jimmy Buchan on the family business and its next adventure. Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
Amity Fish on launch of Seafood Larder in Peterhead and inspiring next generation into…
Jimmy Buchan in his shop.
Jimmy Buchan's Amity Fish Co going for glory in UK-wide awards
Fred and Deborah Fermor with Ivor Thomas. Image: John O'Groats Ferries
John o' Groats Ferries sees sale value rise under new selling agent