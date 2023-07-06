Sunak ‘concerned’ over price tag of rejoining EU science research scheme

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sunak ‘concerned’ over price tag of rejoining EU science research scheme

By Press Association
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s spokesman said talks on the science collaboration scheme had been ‘constructive’ (Frank Augstein/PA)
Rishi Sunak remains concerned over the price of rejoining the EU’s Horizon Europe scientific research programme as he considers a draft deal.

The Prime Minister is seeking “value for money” and is still considering a UK-based alternative to the collaboration scheme known as Pioneer, Downing Street said on Thursday.

No 10 was insisting a “deal has not been agreed” but sources have said that a draft text produced after months of negotiations is with Mr Sunak.

The UK was excluded from the £85 billion scheme in a tit-for-tat retaliation over post-Brexit trading rules for Northern Ireland in 2020.

Tough negotiations have considered the price-tag of rejoining, with British researchers having lost out on two years of the programme.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said talks had been “constructive … but we continue to explore all options including a UK-based option, which is the Pioneer alternative”.

That “plan B” option would take the money earmarked for the UK’s participation in the Horizon scheme and invest it in UK science, research, technology and innovation.

The spokesman said exclusion from the programme had “an impact on the participation rates for UK scientists” that had been agreed under the trade deal with Brussels.

“So it’s right that we address that in any solution,” he said.

“It doesn’t just affect the past two years but also the future value that the UK will get from these programmes and the UK would be a net contributor to a Horizon programme if a decision was made to take that approach.

“Those are issues that we are discussing with the EU and we will consider the next steps.”

“Overall we want to make sure that any deal whether it’s the Horizon or the UK alternative Pioneer is the one that produces the best value for UK science and research and also for taxpayers.”

Downing Street was not commenting on whether Mr Sunak has received the draft Horizon deal.

But one Whitehall source told the PA news agency on Wednesday it was with the Prime Minister.

“The EU have moved a little on the money but not nearly as much as the PM wants,” they said.

Sources did however downplay the prospect of the deal being signed with European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen in Lithuania next week.

Mr Sunak is due to meet her along with other world leaders at the Nato conference in Vilnius on Tuesday.

Sir Paul Nurse – stock
Sir Paul Nurse, director of the Francis Crick Institute (Nick Ansell/PA)

Sir Paul Nurse, director of the Francis Crick Institute, was among the scientists welcoming signs a deal was edging closer to fruition.

He wrote in The Times: “Negotiations have been bogged down in accounting details, losing sight of the vision and the prize to be won.

“I encourage the Prime Minister to finalise the agreement without further delay and recommend that working scientists be asked to help get this over the line.

“UK science has been burning like Rome as Nero fiddles, but this is our opportunity to stem further damage and rebuild as a science superpower.”

Horizon is a collaboration involving Europe’s leading research institutes and technology companies.

EU member states contribute funds, which are then allocated to individuals or organisations on merit.

