Cabinet Office loses court bid over Covid inquiry request for Johnson messages

By Press Association
Emma De Saint Esteban, Sioux Vosper and Mandy Philips hold up pictures of their relatives who died outside the Royal Courts of Justice in London, where the Cabinet Office is bringing a challenge over the UK Covid-19 Inquiry’s request for materials (Lucy North/PA)
Emma De Saint Esteban, Sioux Vosper and Mandy Philips hold up pictures of their relatives who died outside the Royal Courts of Justice in London, where the Cabinet Office is bringing a challenge over the UK Covid-19 Inquiry’s request for materials (Lucy North/PA)

The Cabinet Office has lost its legal challenge to the UK Covid-19 Inquiry chairwoman’s request for Boris Johnson’s unredacted WhatsApp messages, notebooks and diaries.

The department brought legal action over inquiry chairwoman Baroness Heather Hallett’s order to release the documents, arguing it should not have to hand over material that is “unambiguously irrelevant”.

In a ruling on Thursday, Lord Justice Dingemans and Mr Justice Garnham dismissed the claim for judicial review, but said the Cabinet Office could make a different application to Lady Hallett.

The judges said: “The diaries and notebooks sought were very likely to contain information about decision making relating to the Covid-19 pandemic and therefore ‘relate to a matter in question at the inquiry’,”

Following the ruling, a Government spokesperson said the inquiry “is an important step to learn lessons from the pandemic and the Government is cooperating in the spirit of candour and transparency”.

The spokesperson continued: “The court’s judgment is a sensible resolution and will mean that the inquiry chair is able to see the information she may deem relevant, but we can work together to have an arrangement that respects the privacy of individuals and ensures completely irrelevant information is returned and not retained.

“We will comply fully with this judgment and will now work with the inquiry team on the practical arrangements.”

Covid-19 pandemic inquiry
UK Covid-19 Inquiry chairwoman Baroness Heather Hallett (James Manning/PA)

At a hearing last month, lawyers for the department argued the inquiry does not have the legal power to force ministers to release documents and messages it says cover matters “unconnected to the Government’s handling of Covid”.

However, Hugo Keith KC, for the inquiry chairwoman, said the idea that the Cabinet Office could decide which aspects were relevant “would emasculate this and future inquiries”.

And Lord David Pannick KC, on behalf of the former prime minister, argued there is a “real danger” of undermining public confidence in the process if the department wins its bid.

Boris Johnson
Boris Johnson handed over his unredacted WhatsApp messages, diaries and 24 notebooks to the Cabinet Office in late May (PA)

The Government took the highly unusual step of launching the challenge in June, in a move which attracted criticism after days of public wrangling between the Cabinet Office and Lady Hallett’s probe.

The former prime minister handed over his unredacted WhatsApp messages, diaries and 24 notebooks to the Cabinet Office in late May.

Mr Johnson himself backed Lady Hallett, who rejected the argument that the material was irrelevant in a May ruling, in opposing the legal challenge over the request.

