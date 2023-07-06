Government urged to remove remaining unsafe cladding quickly

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Government urged to remove remaining unsafe cladding quickly

By Press Association
The government has been urged to speed up work on removing dangerous cladding from high-rise buildings six years after the Grenfell Tower fire (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
The government has been urged to speed up work on removing dangerous cladding from high-rise buildings six years after the Grenfell Tower fire (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Progress on making buildings safe following the 2017 Grenfell Tower fire has not been “fast enough”, Michael Gove has said.

In the House of Commons, the Communities Secretary spoke of his “determination to see the truth uncovered, to make change happen and to have all those responsible held to account”.

Labour, meanwhile, urged ministers to act quickly to remove unsafe aluminium composite material (ACM) cladding, which the party said still remains on 40 high-rise buildings.

The cladding panels, made of plastic sandwiched between two sheets of aluminium, were found by the public inquiry to have been the primary cause for the devastating spread of the fire.

Mr Gove told MPs he wanted to “apologise again for the role of the Government and others in failings that allowed the horrifying events of June 14 2017 to unfold”.

He added: “I share their determination to see the truth uncovered, to make change happen and to have all those responsible held to account so justice is delivered.

“The need for all of us in Government to learn from and to never repeat the scandalous mistakes of Grenfell couldn’t be more profound.”

He went on: “I remain wholly committed to supporting the independent Grenfell Tower Inquiry through which we may understand the truth about the circumstances leading to the tragedy and see justice delivered for the Grenfell community.”

Mr Gove added: “I would never say that we’ve done everything that we should. I do believe that significant progress has been made, not least in remediating high rise buildings.

“Has progress been fast enough? No. Does resource need to be allocated? Yes.”

Shadow communities minister Matthew Pennycook told the Commons: “Six years on from the horror of Grenfell, things have changed but they have not changed any near enough.

“If we are to ensure that everyone has a secure, decent, affordable and safe home in which to live, far more still needs to be done and done quickly.

“If it isn’t, we will be back here again next year, marking the seventh anniversary of the fire, still bemoaning the fact that there are too many social tenants being let down, too many buildings not made safe, and the lives of too many blameless leaseholders destroyed.”

He had earlier said: “Shamefully, Grenfell-style ACM cladding, which shouldn’t be on any building in this country or any other country, is still present on 40 high-rise buildings in England, six years on.

“And just 37 non-ACM buildings have been fully remediated out of the total of 1,225 that made applications to the building safety fund.”

