UK names new ambassador to Ukraine as Melinda Simmons’ four-year term ends

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

UK names new ambassador to Ukraine as Melinda Simmons’ four-year term ends

By Press Association
Dame Melinda Simmons will leave her role as ambassador to Ukraine (Victoria Jones/PA)
Dame Melinda Simmons will leave her role as ambassador to Ukraine (Victoria Jones/PA)

Dame Melinda Simmons is leaving her post as UK ambassador to Ukraine, the Foreign Office said.

The ambassador, who has helped maintain the close relationship with Volodymyr Zelensky’s administration in war-torn Kyiv, will transfer to another diplomatic post.

She will be replaced in September by Martin Harris, who has previously served as deputy head of mission in both Kyiv and Moscow during his diplomatic career.

Mr Harris said: “I am delighted to be returning to Ukraine to lead our Embassy’s vital work in supporting the Ukrainian government and people as they defend their country and our common values.

“The UK’s relationship with Ukraine has never been stronger, and we will continue to stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes.”

Dame Melinda said she would be leaving at the end of August at the conclusion of her four-year term in the “awesome and extraordinary” role.

Mr Harris was the Foreign Office’s director for eastern Europe and central Asia from 2017 to 2022 and spent a month in Lviv earlier this year to refresh his fluent Ukrainian.

Before that he spent three years in Moscow and has also served as ambassador to Romania and a deputy director in the Cabinet Office.

His previous stint in Ukraine saw him serve as deputy head of mission and consul general from 2003 to 2008.

More from Press and Journal

Boots in Aberdeen's Bon Accord Centre, is one of many across the north-east. Image: DC Thomson
Boots says 'no change' to north-east stores for now but Scottish closures will come
Hannah McCook in France.
Hannah McCook suffers play-off defeat on LET Access Series in Sweden
Parents holding a banner outside Slains School.
'Shellshocked' Slains School parents fight council plan to reduce whole school to one class
Ross Doohan in action for Forest Green Rovers. Image: Shutterstock.
New Aberdeen signing Ross Doohan on a 'whirlwind' 24 hours jetting out to Portugal…
Picture by SANDY McCOOK 22nd October '22 Royal National Mod, Perth 2022. Zander McDade (centre) of Perth and Kinross hands over the Mod flag to Leader of Renfrewshire Council, Lorraine Cameron ahead of next years Mod in Paisley.
Organisers of Royal National Mod unveil line-up of events ahead of Paisley festival
Ross Doohan in action for Ross County.
Aberdeen swoop for Forest Green Rovers goalkeeper Ross Doohan
Police car at the scene of an incident.
Man, 61, dies following electric bike crash near Ballater
Legendary illustrator of Roald Dahl books Sir Quentin Blake will showcase his work at Aberdeen Art Gallery. Image: Aberdeen Art Gallery.
Legendary illustrator of Roald Dahl books Sir Quentin Blake to showcase work at Aberdeen…
An artist's impression of council housing at the former Craighill school site in Kincorth, Aberdeen.
Building of more than 300 new council homes in Aberdeen back on track
4 July 2023. Nairn County FC,Station Park,Nairn,IV12 5LT. This is from the pre-season friendly match between Nairn County FC and Ross County FC. PICTURE CONTENT:- Nairn Wayne Mackintosh and Ross County Mathew Wright CREDIT: JASPERIMAGE
Wayne Mackintosh stays at Nairn; Strathspey sign Caelan Mutch