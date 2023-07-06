Sunak urged to send ‘strong signal’ to support efforts to clean up Westminster

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sunak urged to send ‘strong signal’ to support efforts to clean up Westminster

By Press Association
The culture in the Houses of Parliament is in the spotlight again (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
The culture in the Houses of Parliament is in the spotlight again (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Rishi Sunak should send a signal that he backs tougher measures to crack down on Westminster sleaze, a senior Tory MP said.

Women and Equalities Committee chairwoman Caroline Nokes said the Prime Minister should publicly back a report recommending that former deputy chief whip Chris Pincher should be handed a potentially by-election triggering eight-week suspension for drunkenly groping two men.

She said that doing so would give Chief Whip Simon Hart the licence to work across the House to draw up a tougher, clearer code of conduct to tackle rogue MPs.

Caroline Nokes criticised the ‘laddish’ culture in Westminster (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Conservative MP Ms Nokes said the situation in Westminster was “horrific” and she had been subjected to around 50 incidents of inappropriate behaviour during her 13 years in the Commons.

She told BBC’s Newsnight: “I can think of an incident where a member of the House of Lords, in a restaurant, said hello to me, walked past, turned around, came back and stroked my bare arm in the presence of a journalist.

“I can think of other incidents where a Labour MP patted me on the backside and told me that I’ve done well to lose weight. Now he in that instance, looked about as shocked as I did, and clearly instantly regretted what he’d done.

“But other incidents, where colleagues have put their hands on my thigh and told me at great length, how their wives don’t understand them. It’s just horrific.”

She said there were people she would not get in a lift with and female MPs “will provide information to each other on who to trust, who not to trust, who we think is a little bit creepy”.

Despite the increasing number of women in the Commons, there was still a “really laddish culture where the ‘banter’ defence is used – ‘oh well, she just can’t take a bit of banter’”.

“It’s just not acceptable in the 21st century workplace.”

On Thursday, the Commons Standards Committee published a report recommending a lengthy suspension for Tamworth MP Mr Pincher over his conduct.

Boris Johnson’s handling of the row over his former chief whip was the final nail in the coffin of his premiership, triggering his resignation a year ago after an exodus of ministers from his administration.

The committee said that Mr Pincher’s conduct at the exclusive Carlton Club in London was “profoundly damaging” and “especially grave” because it amounted to an abuse of power.

His actions were described as “unwanted, inappropriate and upsetting”, in what amounted to an “egregious case of sexual misconduct”.

Mr Sunak’s official spokesman said it was a matter for Mr Pincher whether to resign as an MP.

The Prime Minister was absent for votes on other disciplinary matters, including the report on whether Mr Johnson lied to Parliament, but Ms Nokes said he should show support for the Standards Committee’s findings in the Pincher case.

She said she hoped a vote would not be needed, with MPs endorsing the report without dissent, but Mr Sunak “has a role to play in accepting the recommendations”.

Pushed on whether Mr Sunak should be in the Commons when Mr Pincher’s case is considered, she said: “I think the Prime Minister could do that for us.

“I think that would be a really strong signal that he’s not going to tolerate it, and that would send a message to the chief (whip): get this sorted.”

She said the code of conduct should be explicit enough to spell out that watching pornography in the Commons or touching colleagues is unacceptable, urging the chief whips of all parties to work on new rules.

“There can’t be any grey areas, and it has to apply equally to members of the House of Lords,” she said.

Mr Pincher’s case, which took a year to get to a report, has highlighted some of the issues with the disciplinary processes in Parliament.

He had argued that because he was at the Carlton Club in a personal capacity, he could not have broken the MPs’ code of conduct.

Mr Pincher apologised for his conduct but he was found to have damaged the reputation of the Commons.

It is the latest damaging revelation about the culture in Westminster.

Earlier this week, five current and one former parliamentary staff members told Newsnight that inappropriate flirting and touching is prevalent, with older MPs and staffers sometimes targeting younger women.

Ellie Varley, a parliamentary aide to Tory MP Dehenna Davison, took the rare step of going on the record to say she is “frankly just angry” with the state of affairs as she recounted being repeatedly asked to sit on an MP’s knee.

