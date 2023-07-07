Keir Starmer ‘frustrated’ he could not clarify detail of Sue Gray contact sooner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Keir Starmer ‘frustrated’ he could not clarify detail of Sue Gray contact sooner

By Press Association
Partygate investigator Sue Gray is set to take up a senior Labour role (PA)
Sir Keir Starmer has expressed his frustration at being prevented from setting straight the story behind his hiring of partygate investigator Sue Gray as his chief-of-staff while a Whitehall watchdog reviewed the job offer.

The Labour leader said the Advisory Committee on Business Appointments (Acoba) told him not to share details about his contact with the former mandarin while it considered the suitability of the move.

Acoba had been reviewing whether the appointment risked undermining the Civil Service’s integrity but ultimately found “no evidence” that Ms Gray’s decision-making or impartiality were “impaired” while serving in Whitehall.

A separate Cabinet Office investigation earlier this week reached a different conclusion, finding that there had been a “prima facie”  breach of the Civil Service Code as a result of “undeclared contact” between the pair.

But Sir Keir said he had “always been confident” that no rules were broken as he set out in more detail his contact with Ms Gray during the run-up to her Whitehall departure.

He told an LBC listener phone-in on Friday: “The committee had asked Sue and me that they should be the people who have this information first and they should be the people to consider it in the proper way.

“Now, that was frustrating for me because it is actually a very short story. I know what the rules are, Sue knows what the rules are, that is why we only had a very brief conversation along those lines.

“I wish the committee hadn’t said, ‘Don’t tell anyone until we’ve determined’. But they’ve got their own process which we respected. And of course they’ve said that nothing was wrong.”

He said his contact with Ms Gray in October 2022 came “months after” her probe into pandemic-era parties in Downing Street under Boris Johnson’s premiership was published.

“The last time I saw Sue Gray before that was at a funeral some years beforehand,” he said.

Sir Keir Starmer phone-in on LBC
Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer took part in Call Keir, his regular phone-in on LBC’s Nick Ferrari At Breakfast show (PA)

The conversation last year was a “short call” in which he said “I’m looking for a chief-of-staff, if you were to leave the civil service, is this something you might consider?”, the Labour leader told LBC.

“I didn’t discuss politics, I didn’t discuss policy,” he said.

When Ms Gray’s planned move was later reported in March, he said he called her again “to make sure she was alright and to find out what she was doing”.

“But that was the long and the short of it and that is why I’ve always been confident in saying there was no breach of the code,” Sir Keir told the show.

At the time of her Whitehall departure, Sir Keir had dodged questions on when Labour first approached her with the job offer.

Thrust into the limelight when she took over the probe into coronavirus rule-breaking at No 10 in 2021, Ms Gray went from an influential but little-known arbiter of conduct in Government to a household name within months.

Her move to Labour angered some Tory MPs and a Whitehall inquiry on Monday alleged that the Civil Service Code had been broken by communicating with Sir Keir in advance of her resignation.

Cabinet Office minister Jeremy Quin said: “The rules and guidance that govern the conduct of civil servants are clear and transparent. It is deeply unfortunate that events have transpired in this way.”

Labour branded the probe “Mickey Mouse nonsense” and said the conclusion is a “political stunt by a Tory Government”.

