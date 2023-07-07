Sadiq Khan has ‘no choice’ on Ulez expansion, Sir Keir Starmer says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sadiq Khan has ‘no choice’ on Ulez expansion, Sir Keir Starmer says

By Press Association
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, left, said Mayor of London Sadiq Khan had ‘no choice’ over the Ulez expansion (Victoria Jones/PA)
Sir Keir Starmer has backed London mayor Sadiq Khan over his proposal to expand the capital’s charge on the most polluting vehicles.

The Labour leader said Mr Khan “had to take action” due to the legal requirement on him to improve London’s air quality.

Addressing a listener question on LBC, Sir Keir said: “I accept that the mayor has no choice but to go ahead because of the legal obligation on him.”

Labour’s Mr Khan in November announced his intention to extend the Ultra Low Emission Zone (Ulez) — a scheme originally introduced by Conservative mayor Boris Johnson — to all of London’s boroughs, enlarging it beyond the North and South Circular roads.

If it goes ahead, the extended Ulez will see drivers in outer London pay a £12.50 daily fee from August 29 if their vehicles do not meet the required emissions standards.

The new borders will reach Buckinghamshire, Essex, Hertfordshire, Kent and Surrey.

Conservative-led councils challenged the move in a hearing at the High Court this week and are waiting on Mr Justice Swift’s ruling.

There have been calls from Labour MPs, such as Clive Efford and Jon Cruddas, to delay the expansion and improve its associated scrappage scheme.

Among the party figures to speak out is Danny Beales, who is contesting former Conservative prime minister Mr Johnson’s old seat of Uxbridge and South Ruislip in a by-election on July 20.

Mr Beales reportedly told a recent hustings it was “not the right time” for the charge to be applied more widely.

Sir Keir Starmer, left, Danny Beales, centre left, and Rachel Reeves, right
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, left, said Danny Beales, centre left, was ‘right’ to voice Ulez concerns in his Uxbridge by-election campaign (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Sir Keir said it was “right” for the Uxbridge candidate to “stand up” for his potential constituents but argued Mr Khan had been left with no “wriggle room” on the issue.

The Opposition leader said he recognised that the move would cause “pain” and it would be “a lot of money” for motorists to have to pay during the current cost-of-living crisis.

But he said it was “important to make clear” that there was a “legal obligation on the mayor to take measures” in relation to air pollution.

“So he doesn’t just have a free choice to decide what he does here. He has got to take action,” Sir Keir added.

Pressed on whether he supported the call from Labour MPs to delay the rollout, Sir Keir replied: “My experience of the mayor is he always listens to these overtures and that is why he has asked for more money on scrappage.

“I’ve looked at it myself, looked at the legal provision.

Ultra-low emission zone sign
Sadiq Khan wants to expand Ulez to cover every London borough (Yui Mok/PA)

“I think it is difficult to say you could simply ignore the legal requirement to do something about this, so the mayor in fairness is between a rock and a hard place on this.”

The former director of public prosecutions suggested Mr Khan would have likely faced legal action from air pollution campaigners if he had opted not to extend Ulez.

Sir Keir said Mr Khan was looking for central government funding to boost the plan for a £110 million scrappage scheme, which is designed to help those who have non-compliant cars or vans.

Following his response, the caller, Tony from Tunbridge Wells in Kent — who described himself as a life-long Labour voter — said he would not be voting for the party at the next election in protest at Ulez.

Mr Khan is looking to become the first politician to be elected London mayor three times at next year’s election, with the Tories in the process of choosing who their candidate will be to rival the former minister.

