Guests gather for wedding of George Osborne and Thea Rogers

By Press Association
Thea Rogers arrives at St Mary’s Church in Brunton, Somerset (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
A string of well-known politicians have gathered for the wedding of George Osborne to his long-term partner amid a mystery over an email apparently sent to guests.

The former chancellor of the Exchequer, 52, is marrying his former aide, 40-year-old Thea Rogers.

The pair, who have two children together, are exchanging vows at 14th Century St Mary’s Church in the Somerset village of Bruton, where they own a property.

Among the guests attending the service were former prime minister David Cameron and his wife Samantha, former chancellor Sajid Javid and Levelling-Up Secretary Michael Gove.

George Osborne wedding
Former prime minister David Cameron and wife Samantha arrive at St Mary’s Church (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Also present were Lord Hague and his wife Ffion, former health secretary Matt Hancock, ex-governor of the Bank of England Mark Carney, Labour heavyweight Ed Balls and his wife Yvette Cooper, the shadow home secretary.

As well as politicians there were a host of well-known journalists.

They included Today Programme host Nick Robinson, former Newsnight presenter Emily Maitlis, ex-BBC correspondent Jon Sopel, former Sky News political editor Adam Boulton with his wife Anji Hunter, an adviser in Downing Street under Sir Tony Blair, and Mariella Frostrup.

Mr Osborne was not seen arriving at the church, but Ms Rogers walked through the churchyard to claps from well-wishers.

She walked into the church accompanied by two large umbrellas due to the light rain.

The couple’s wedding comes amid a riddle over an email sent earlier this week to many of the invited wedding guests as well as some journalists.

After quitting the House of Commons, Mr Osborne became editor of the Evening Standard newspaper.

The town of Bruton has been dubbed “the Notting Hill of the West” due to the number of celebrities living there.

