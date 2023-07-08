Thousands of Ukrainian refugees still in temporary accommodation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Thousands of Ukrainian refugees still in temporary accommodation

By Press Association
More than 24,000 Ukrainians have arrived in Scotland (Peter Byrne/PA)
Thousands of displaced Ukrainians remain in temporary accommodation a year after the Scottish Government “paused” its super-sponsor scheme, the Liberal Democrats have said.

The party pointed to figures from June 5 which showed there were 3,180 Ukrainians in welcome accommodation such as hotels, and 765 onboard the MS Victoria cruise ship.

The Scottish Government paused its super-sponsor scheme in July 2022 amid high demand.

Ministers said more permanent homes would be found for those who had fled the war.

Alex Cole-Hamilton said the Scottish Government has failed to live up to its promises (Fraser Bremner/PA)

More than 24,000 displaced Ukrainians have arrived in Scotland through an individual sponsor or the super-sponsor scheme.

Scottish Lib Dem leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said: “According to the latest figures, more than one in 10 of those who reached Scotland are still stuck in temporary accommodation.

“Thousands of people are still living out of suitcases and in hotels.

“Scottish ministers were desperate for positive headlines but the big promises they made were never matched with the resources that local authorities needed to vet volunteer hosts or house these people properly.

The MS Victoria, berthed in Leith, has been used to house Ukrainian refugees (PA)

“I warned a year ago that the ‘paused’ scheme would never reopen.

“Yet despite cutting off this route to safety and vastly reducing the number of Ukrainians able to travel to Scotland, ministers have still not got their act together to ensure everyone is housed and in receipt of basic services.

“I am concerned that unless the new minister for migration takes urgent action to help local authorities, many of these families and individuals will be trapped in limbo, unable to get on with their lives.”

Scotland’s Migration Minister Emma Roddick said: “Since the start of the illegal war against Ukraine, almost 25,000 people with a Scottish sponsor have arrived in the UK, over 20,000 of them through the Scottish Government’s Super Sponsor scheme.

“Our priority is to support everyone who remains in welcome accommodation to access longer-term housing and ensure new arrivals can be safely accommodated.

“The number of people in temporary welcome accommodation has been on an overall decreasing trend since November 2022.

“We also recently completed the safe disembarkation of the MS Victoria ahead of the contract end on 11 July, with all guests supported into onward accommodation.

“We continue to work closely with local authorities to help displaced people secure longer-term housing, including making full use of existing and new volunteer hosts, social housing and supporting access to viable private rental options.

“The health and wellbeing of displaced people also remains a priority and we are helping them access employment and education as well as public services including healthcare.

“Our Ukraine Longer-Term Resettlement Fund is also making up to £50 million available to local authorities and registered social landlords to bring empty and void properties back into use.

“We continue to work in partnership with councils and housing associations on a healthy pipeline of new and potential applications.”

