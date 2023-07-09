BBC urged to act ‘very swiftly’ on explicit photo claims about unnamed presenter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

BBC urged to act ‘very swiftly’ on explicit photo claims about unnamed presenter

By Press Association
Government minister Victoria Atkins described the claims against a BBC presenter reported by the Sun as ‘very, very serious’ (Alamy/PA)
Government minister Victoria Atkins described the claims against a BBC presenter reported by the Sun as ‘very, very serious’ (Alamy/PA)

The BBC has been urged to act “very swiftly” to deal with the claims centring on an unnamed presenter alleged to have paid a teenager for sexually explicit images.

Government minister Victoria Atkins described the claims reported by the Sun as “very, very serious” as questions over the broadcaster’s handling of the situation were raised.

The newspaper said the star paid the person, said to have been 17 when the payments began, £35,000 in exchange for the images.

In the latest claim, the young person’s mother said she saw a picture of the presenter on her child’s phone “sitting on a sofa in his house in his underwear”.

The mother said she was told it was “a picture from some kind of video call” and looked like he was “getting ready for my child to perform for him”.

The family were said to have complained to the BBC on May 19 but became frustrated that the star remained on air. He is understood not to be due on air in the near future.

Ms Atkins, the Financial Secretary to the Treasury, told Sky’s Sophy Ridge on Sunday: “These are very, very serious allegations and the BBC have said they have processes in place.

“But as public attention and concern grows the BBC is going to have to act very swiftly to deal with these allegations and to set out what they are doing to investigate them.”

Murdoch annual party
Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves said the BBC needs to ‘speed up their processes’ (Victoria Jones/PA)

Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves urged the broadcasters to “speed up their processes” in investigating such allegations.

The Labour MP told the BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg: “I do feel that I often come on this programme and we do start with another crisis at the BBC.

“The BBC do need to speed up their processes, it looks like these issues were raised in May, we’re now in July and the presenter stayed on air.

“That’s not good enough so the BBC need to get their house in order and give greater clarity to what on earth has gone on in this case and what they are trying to do to put it right.”

Former home secretary Priti Patel said the BBC’s response has been “derisory”.

“They must provide the victim and his family a full and transparent investigation,” she said.

“The BBC which is funded by licence fee payers has become a faceless and unaccountable organisation.”

A number of BBC stars publicly said they were not the presenter at the centre of the allegations, amid heavy speculation about their identity on social media.

Gary Lineker tweeted: “Hate to disappoint the haters but it’s not me.”

Rylan Clark wote: “Not sure why my name’s floating about but re that story in the Sun – that ain’t me babe. I’m currently filming a show in Italy for the BBC, so take my name out ya mouths.”

Jeremy Vine said: “Just to say I’m very much looking forward to hosting my radio show on Monday — whoever the ‘BBC Presenter’ in the news is, I have the same message for you as Rylan did earlier: it certainly ain’t me.”

Nicky Campbell suggested he had contacted police about being mentioned online in connection with the story.

He tweeted a screenshot which featured the Metropolitan Police logo and the words: “Thank you for contacting the Metropolitan Police Service to report your crime.”

He wrote: “I think it’s important to take a stand. There’s just too many of these people on social media. Thanks for your support friends.”

A BBC spokesperson said: “We treat any allegations very seriously and we have processes in place to proactively deal with them.

“As part of that, if we receive information that requires further investigation or examination we will take steps to do this. That includes actively attempting to speak to those who have contacted us in order to seek further detail and understanding of the situation.

“If we get no reply to our attempts or receive no further contact that can limit our ability to progress things but it does not mean our enquiries stop.

“If, at any point, new information comes to light or is provided – including via newspapers – this will be acted upon appropriately, in line with internal processes.”

More from Press and Journal

New Cove Rangers signing Nick Suman. Image: Cove Rangers FC
Cove Rangers swoop for Australian goalkeeper Nick Suman
A Rescue 199 helicopter.
Red flare spotted near Oban sparks concern of major incident
Ginger Gairdner: What's the best gardening magazine for advice?
people on Newburgh beach
Hottest June on record: How rising temperatures have affected the north and north-east
the world's largest ceilidh
'Ceilidhs aren't twee, they're a brilliant night!' say Nairn dancers
NHS staff are still trying their hardest to help patients, despite difficult circumstances (Image: Supavadee butradee/Shutterstock)
David Knight: Even with inspiring and dedicated people on board, the NHS is gridlocked
Colin Forshaw, production operations manager at Suez, is looking forward to getting the plant operational once more. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
One year on from Altens recycling centre fire: What next for Aberdeen's fire-ravaged plant?
James Rice is back on the golf course two years after being diagnosed with incurable blood cancer myeloma. Image: James Rice/DC Thomson
Dingwall man faces down incurable blood cancer myeloma with golf
Aberdeen Sheriff Court
Man barricaded himself in Aboyne home and threatened police
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Houz of Aesthetics on St Andrew Street, Aberdeen Picture shows; Houz of Aesthetics on St Andrew Street, Aberdeen. St Andrew Street, Aberdeen. Supplied by Google Street View Date; Unknown
Warrant granted for thief who swiped £3,000 from beauty salon