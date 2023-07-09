JSO’s tactics ‘pathetic’, Rachel Reeves says after Osborne wedding stunt

Labour’s Rachel Reeves has hit out at Just Stop Oil’s tactics as “pathetic”, after Tory former chancellor George Osborne was targeted with orange confetti at his wedding.

Mr Osborne and his wife Thea Rogers were strewn with the confetti by a protester following their marriage ceremony in Somerset on Saturday.

Just Stop Oil (JSO) celebrated the stunt, which resembles demonstrations by the group using orange-coloured materials at major sporting events in recent weeks.

When asked about the group’s tactics, shadow chancellor Ms Reeves told the Sophy Ridge On Sunday programme on Sky News: “I have got no time for Just Stop Oil.

“To be honest, I think it is a bit pathetic and quite tedious disrupting tennis, snooker, other people’s weddings.

“If they want to tackle climate change, engage in the policy answers, but they are not building support for their cause, they are doing the exact opposite.

“So it is counter-productive and it is rude frankly.

Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves arrives at BBC Broadcasting House to appear on the BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg (James Manning/PA)

“People paid to go to Wimbledon, it may be the one time in their life that they get to Wimbledon, they don’t want to be disrupted by a load of protesters.”

Around 200 people, including a string of well-known politicians and journalists, attended Mr Osborne’s wedding on Saturday amid a mystery over an email apparently sent to guests.

Among the guests attending were former prime minister David Cameron and his wife Samantha, former chancellor Sajid Javid and Levelling-Up Secretary Michael Gove.

While Just Stop Oil has not explicitly claimed responsibility for the demonstration, the group welcomed it on Twitter, sharing a video of the incident and claiming the ex-chancellor looked “good in orange”.

Treasury minister Victoria Atkins also condemned the interruption to Mr Osborne’s wedding.

The minister told Sky News: “This is a couple, clearly in love, on their wedding day and somebody has apparently taken the opportunity to throw some orange dust around.”

She added: “I don’t understand why an organisation would want to stop other people from having fun and enjoyment.

“They achieve nothing other than making people feel upset when they are missing out on the sporting event that they have been looking forward to for a very long time, or indeed their own wedding.”

A Just Stop Oil protester is carried off court 18 after throwing confetti on to the grass during a match on day three of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships (Adam Davy/PA)

The SNP’s Westminster leader Stephen Flynn, meanwhile, said he was “a little bit troubled by some of their practices”, adding: “I don’t see how it carries public support.”

However, he said some of the outrage about Just Stop Oil was “a little bit far-fetched”.

The Aberdeen South MP said: “I mean, the confetti yesterday – was anyone hurt in that regard? And when you juxtapose that with the storms in Zaragoza in Spain, I think we can see which one has caused the most damage here.”

He added: “It is very unfortunate and I would probably be a little bit upset about it as well, but I would probably take four steps and take the confetti off me.”