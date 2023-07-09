Channel crossings top 1,000 over two days

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Channel crossings top 1,000 over two days

By Press Association
A total of 384 people were detected crossing the Channel on Saturday and 686 on Friday (Gareth Fuller/PA)
More than 1,000 migrants arrived in the UK after crossing the Channel in two days, taking the provisional total for the year so far to over 12,500.

A total of 384 people were detected on Saturday and 686 on Friday – the new highest daily total this year, according to Home Office figures.

It means 1,070 migrants crossed the Channel over two days, in 13 boats on Friday and in seven boats on Saturday, taking the provisional total for the year so far to 12,503.

The number of people who made the crossing last year reached a record 45,755, prompting Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to make “stopping the boats” a key priority.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman has been battling to get her central policy of forcibly removing unauthorised arrivals to Rwanda off the ground after it was blocked by appeal judges.

The Government has lodged a bid to take its legal battle to the Supreme Court.

Treasury minister Victoria Atkins insisted the Government was focused on the “fundamentals” of looking after children, after being repeatedly asked whether reports that immigration minister Robert Jenrick had cartoon murals at an asylum centre painted over made her feel uncomfortable.

Ms Atkins told the Sophy Ridge On Sunday programme on Sky News: “I think we have got to focus on the fundamentals here. If there are children arriving in the United Kingdom via small boats, then as soon as they land in the UK they are looked after properly.

“The local authorities step in, they have their welfare, their health needs and their schooling needs looked after. That is the fundamentals.

“But we also have to stop people from being enticed by criminal gangs to cross the Channel, because that journey in itself is such a dangerous journey.

“It must be terrifying for children who come across and so that is why we are so focused on stopping the boats.”

