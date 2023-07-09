Just Stop Oil ‘applaud’ Osborne wedding protest but say group ‘not responsible’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Just Stop Oil ‘applaud’ Osborne wedding protest but say group ‘not responsible’

By Press Association
Just Stop Oil said the woman who threw the confetti was not a member of the group (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Just Stop Oil (JSO) have said they were not responsible for throwing orange confetti over Tory former chancellor George Osborne at his wedding.

Mr Osborne and his wife Thea Rogers were strewn with the confetti by a woman following their marriage ceremony in Somerset on Saturday.

JSO spokesperson James Skeet confirmed the woman who threw the confetti was not a member of the group.

He told the PA news agency: “Unfortunately, we can’t claim credit for the orange confetti on this one, but we wish the happy couple well.”

Mr Skeet added: “I neither condemn nor praise it. I don’t know who that lady is.”

Asked whether the group welcomed outside protesters taking similar action to JSO, the spokesman said: “As a policy, Just Stop Oil is always accountable for our actions. You will know it is us because we will admit to it.

“The fact that we were vague last night implies that it wasn’t really us.

“If orange confetti is the symbol of the revolution then so be it, but obviously you can always guarantee that we will be accountable for any actions that we undertake.”

In a tweet on Sunday, the group, referring to “confettigate”, said: “The lady who threw confetti in Bruton yesterday was upholding a tradition that is common across many cultures.

“We absolutely defend the right for people to throw confetti (of whatever colour) at weddings and other celebrations.

“If it was a form of protest — which is yet to be established — we applaud it and thank the person concerned. It was peaceful and not especially disruptive, but got massive media attention for Just Stop Oil’s demand.”

Former chancellor George Osborne with his wife and former adviser Thea Rogers Osborne
The group added: “However, as much as we applaud the use of orange confetti at this wedding, we were not responsible.”

Around 200 people, including a string of well-known politicians and journalists, attended Mr Osborne’s wedding on Saturday amid a mystery over an email apparently sent to guests.

Among those attending were former prime minister David Cameron and his wife Samantha, former chancellor Sajid Javid and Levelling-Up Secretary Michael Gove.

Meanwhile, shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves said she had “no time” for JSO.

Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves
Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves said the group’s tactics were ‘counterproductive’ (James Manning/PA)

When asked about the group’s tactics which have most recently included disruptions at Wimbledon and the second Ashes Test at Lord’s, Ms Reeves told the Sophy Ridge On Sunday programme on Sky News: “I have got no time for Just Stop Oil.

“To be honest, I think it is a bit pathetic and quite tedious disrupting tennis, snooker, other people’s weddings.

“If they want to tackle climate change, engage in the policy answers, but they are not building support for their cause, they are doing the exact opposite.

“So it is counterproductive and it is rude frankly.

Wimbledon 2023 – Day Three – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
A Just Stop Oil protester is carried off court 18 after throwing confetti on to the grass during a match on day three of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships (Adam Davy/PA)

“People paid to go to Wimbledon, it may be the one time in their life that they get to Wimbledon, they don’t want to be disrupted by a load of protesters.”

Treasury minister Victoria Atkins condemned the interruption to Mr Osborne’s wedding.

The minister told Sky News: “This is a couple, clearly in love, on their wedding day and somebody has apparently taken the opportunity to throw some orange dust around.”

