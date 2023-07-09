Lammy in pledge to restore UK Government commitment to international law

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lammy in pledge to restore UK Government commitment to international law

By Press Association
Shadow foreign secretary David Lammy will say ‘the magnitude of the global challenges we face have never been greater’ (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Shadow foreign secretary David Lammy will say 'the magnitude of the global challenges we face have never been greater' (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Labour would restore Britain’s commitment to international law, David Lammy will say, taking aim at the Government’s “cavalier” record on obeying the rules.

The shadow foreign secretary will commit to restoring a duty for ministers to comply with international law, an obligation which was removed by the Cameron-era government.

Mr Lammy will claim the Government has flouted its international obligations on several occasions over recent years.

As prime minister, Boris Johnson threatened to rewrite Northern Ireland’s post-Brexit trade arrangements without agreement from the EU.

The former prime minister’s actions led to a chilling of the relationship between Britain and the trade bloc.

Meanwhile, the Government’s determination to tackle the small boats crisis through the Nationality and Borders Act led to condemnation from lawyers and UN officials about its humanitarian impact.

And Prime Minister Rishi Sunak last week faced calls from his own backbenches to rethink plans to ban councils from supporting the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement against Israel.

Tory MPs warned that the Economic Activity of Public Bodies (Overseas Matters) Bill was not compliant with the UK’s existing foreign policy commitments on the Israel/Palestine peace process.

In a speech at the Bingham Centre of International Law, Mr Lammy is expected to say: “We live in a time in which the magnitude of the global challenges we face have never been greater and the need for compliance with international law more vital, but in the face of these challenges this Government’s attitude to international law has never been more cavalier.

“Labour will restore Britain’s influence and realise our potential by using the international rule of law as the connective tissue which binds us to other nations.

“Creating consensus around the laws that will shape the future. Protecting our world’s precarious climate and environment. Shaping the rules on new technologies in all of our interests. And ending the age of impunity that allows authoritarians to hide their stolen cash in our capital.”

Mr Lammy argued that the Conservatives had abandoned a cross-party consensus, saying: “No British government of modern times has been so brazen in its contempt for international law or brought such a litany of law-breaking legislation for Parliament to consider as this Conservative government.”

He will set out plans to reverse the decision to remove a duty for ministers to comply with international law and treaty obligations from the ministerial code.

Mr Lammy will say: “David Cameron’s decision to remove it in 2015 showed contempt. And it foreshadowed the reckless abandonment of this principle by his successors.

“With Keir Starmer in Number 10, the rules will be clear, ministers will uphold international law.”

