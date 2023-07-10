Scotland faces housing emergency amid critical lack of homes, say council chiefs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scotland faces housing emergency amid critical lack of homes, say council chiefs

By Press Association
Scotland faces a ‘housing emergency’ amid a lack of affordable homes, a report has warned (Richard McCarthy/PA)
Scotland faces an “emergency” amid a “critical lack of capacity” of social housing, a report has warned.

The Solace report, made up of council chiefs and senior managers, estimates at least 125,000 homes are needed to meet the current demand.

It revealed that 243,603 people are currently on the waiting list for social housing, however, only 26,102 allocations were made across the entire country.

Cleland Sneddon, chair of Solace Scotland, said local authority housing faces “unsustainable pressure” amid the lack of new homes after analysis revealed just 18,583 affordable homes have been delivered since 2022, with the supply falling 20% in three years.

Mr Sneddon said: “The report sets out the unsustainable pressure on local authority housing, the challenges and barriers that are limiting the supply of new homes and social rent tenancies, and recommends action needed to implement change at pace and scale.

“Our conclusion is that it is clear that a fundamental review of homelessness services and social housing provision in Scotland is required. A minimum 10-year plan is needed for whole system transformation.”

The research was also undertaken in collaboration with local authority body Cosla and the Association of Local Authority Chief Housing Officers (Alacho).

The Housing in Scotland report showed that nine of the total 32 councils were unable to meet their statutory obligations to provide suitable temporary accommodation, with 28,944 open homelessness applications open at the end of September.

It also found increasing numbers of breaches from local authorities where unsuitable accommodation orders were issued, including 986 in Edinburgh and 600 in Glasgow.

And in 2020, Alacho estimated that up to 500,000 households may be living in homes deemed not to meet their human rights on more than two accounts.

The report calls for a temporary pause on new duties that extend the definition of homelessness and a further break in changes which allow referrals for housing to where applicants have no local connection.

The report noted: “Local authority housing and homelessness services are experiencing unsuitable pressure reflecting the critical lack of capacity in local housing systems in Scotland. Some local authorities are unable to meet their statutory duties, resulting in households in housing-need being failed by the system set up to support them.

“The housing reality is that there are simply not enough social and affordable homes available and local authorities currently have inadequate means to reverse the position.

“We have a housing emergency, what we need now is an emergency response that acknowledges the urgency required and that makes a genuine difference to our collective ability to respond to the unprecedented challenges.”

A Scottish Government spokeswoman said: “Despite global issues such as rising costs of construction supplies and workforce issues, the number of affordable homes completed in Scotland in the year to end March 2023 is the highest annual figure since 2000.

“Our long-term strategy, Housing to 2040, sets out a vision for housing in Scotland and a route map to get there.

“It aims to deliver through partnership working with Cosla and local authorities, consistent with the Verity House Agreement our shared ambition for everyone to have a safe, good quality and affordable home that meets their needs in the place they want to be.

“We welcome the contribution of the Housing in Scotland report, which will now be considered fully by the Scottish Government, Cosla, Solace and Alacho through the established short-life, housing review group.”