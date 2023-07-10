Biden hails ‘rock-solid’ US-UK relationship at Downing Street talks with Sunak

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Biden hails ‘rock-solid’ US-UK relationship at Downing Street talks with Sunak

By Press Association
President Joe Biden hailed the ‘rock-solid’ US-UK relationship as he met Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at No 10 (James Manning/PA)
President Joe Biden hailed the ‘rock-solid’ US-UK relationship as he met Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at No 10 (James Manning/PA)

Joe Biden hailed the “rock-solid” relationship between the US and the UK as he met Rishi Sunak in Downing Street.

The US president praised the closeness of ties between the two countries as he and the Prime Minister held talks in the garden of No 10.

Mr Biden, whose short layover in London comes ahead of a crunch Nato summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, said the “relationship is rock solid”.

He said he “couldn’t be meeting with a closer friend and a greater ally”.

Mr Sunak said the pair would continue talks on how the UK and US can “strengthen our co-operation, our joint economic security, to the benefit of our citizens”.

Ahead of the Nato gathering, the Prime Minister said the US and UK “stand as two of the firmest allies in that alliance”.

Mr Sunak and Mr Biden posed for pictures in the Downing Street garden
Mr Sunak and Mr Biden posed for pictures in the Downing Street garden (Suzanne Plunkett/AP)

Mr Biden ignored shouted questions from reporters, as the pair reflected on the sunny relationship between the two countries only weeks after Mr Sunak travelled to Washington.

The issue of support for Ukraine’s ambitions for Nato membership and the US decision to provide Kyiv with cluster munitions are signs that Westminster and Washington are not entirely on the same page, but both leaders emphasised the closeness of the transatlantic relationship.

His arrival just after 10.30am on Monday saw a heavy security presence in Whitehall, with the American leader due later at Windsor Castle for tea and talks on the climate crisis with the King.

The meeting, which lasted around 40 minutes, was also attended by US secretary of state Antony Blinken and Foreign Secretary James Cleverly as well as several senior national security advisers.

The convoy of cars, including the armoured state car dubbed The Beast, carrying Mr Biden
The convoy of cars, including the armoured state car dubbed The Beast, carrying Mr Biden (James Manning/PA)

Making his first visit to No 10 as president, Mr Biden appeared relaxed as he sat side by side with the Prime Minister, who laughed when the president quipped about how frequently the two leaders meet.

It comes after the president defended the “difficult” decision to send cluster munitions to Kyiv.

Mr Sunak responded by saying Britain “discourages” their use as one of 123 signatories of a convention banning the bombs, but No 10 would not say whether he will raise the issue on Monday.
The Nato summit is also likely to see wrangling between allies over Ukraine’s path to membership of the alliance.

Though all attendees at the summit in Vilnius on Tuesday agree that Ukraine cannot join during the war, a move which would pull the wider West into direct conflict with Russia, the US is seen as most hesitant over its membership.

President Biden visit to the UK
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak greets US President Joe Biden outside 10 Downing Street (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Mr Biden has described Kyiv’s bid as “premature”, telling CNN: “I don’t think it’s ready for membership in Nato.”

Britain, on the other hand, has indicated support for a fast-track approach for Ukraine.

Though it is not a full-blown state visit, Mr Biden will be treated to a display of pageantry at Windsor Castle.

He will receive a royal salute and hear the US national anthem courtesy of the Welsh Guards, before having tea with the King.

They will also meet attendees of a climate finance mobilisation forum, where finance and philanthropic leaders will have discussed the support they can offer to poorer nations.