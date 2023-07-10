Unite votes not to break historic link with Labour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Unite votes not to break historic link with Labour

By Press Association
Unite has voted to maintain its historic links with Labour – as its chief warned party leader Sir Keir Starmer to listen to the union’s demands amid a rift between the two organisations (PA)
Unite has voted to maintain its historic links with Labour – as its chief warned party leader Sir Keir Starmer to listen to the union’s demands amid a rift between the two organisations.

General secretary Sharon Graham told a debate at Unite’s rules conference in Brighton on Monday it is not the time for disaffiliation as it seeks to influence the party if it wins power at the next general election, expected next year.

But Ms Graham said there will be “no blank cheques” for the Labour leader as she urged him to “deliver on jobs, pay and conditions”.

Delegates chose “overwhelmingly” to remain affiliated with Labour after a “passionate and well-tempered” debate, the union said.

Had they chosen to sever ties, it would have allowed Unite – Labour’s biggest donor – to change its rules to be able to donate to other parties or candidates.

Ms Graham told the debate: “This is the moment of maximum leverage for the union where we can hold Labour to account. Now cannot be the time to walk away. We would be weakening our own arm.

“It would be the worst time to leave the Labour Party when they are in touching distance of power. If we leave we wouldn’t influence that power.

“Labour must be Labour and the union must push them into that position. We must make them take different choices. We will not make the same mistakes of the past. There will be no blank cheques for Labour until we see tangible results.”

Industrial strike
General secretary Sharon Graham said Unite must ‘hold Labour to account’ (PA)

Unite said on Twitter: “Unite Rules Conference votes overwhelmingly to stay affiliated to Labour but General Secretary Sharon Graham puts Keir Starmer on notice, he must deliver on jobs, pay and conditions if he wins power at the next election.”

Ms Graham told the PA news agency that the prospect of disaffiliation, although rejected for now, should be a “wake-up call” for Sir Keir that “workers are not happy”.

If the Labour leader gets the keys to No 10 “workers want a proper voice in Parliament,” with businesses already represented by the Conservatives, she said.

Asked about reports of frosty relations between her and Sir Keir, Ms Graham, who made clear when she was elected in 2021 that “Westminster politics” would not be a priority, said it was not about their personal relationship but about holding Labour to account, including on the renationalisation of energy.

Sir Keir has drawn trade union ire for moves to sideline left-wingers, and Ms Graham slammed the recent exclusion of Jamie Driscoll from the North East mayoral contest as a “major mistake”.

The Unite boss has also urged him to stick up for striking workers amid a wave of industrial action across the country in recent months.

She criticised as “beyond belief” shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves’s refusal on Sunday to commit to endorsing the recommendations of the pay review bodies on public sector pay as workers struggle with the cost-of-living crisis.

With about 1.4 million members, Unite is the UK’s largest trade union.

It has been involved in more than 800 separate disputes in 20 months, revealing the scale of industrial unrest by workers.