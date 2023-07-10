Teenage boy arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after teacher stabbed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Teenage boy arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after teacher stabbed

By Press Association
A teenage boy is being questioned on suspicion of attempted murder after a teacher was stabbed in a secondary school corridor (Rod Minchin/PA)
A teenage boy is being questioned on suspicion of attempted murder after a teacher was stabbed in a secondary school corridor (Rod Minchin/PA)

A teenage boy is being questioned on suspicion of attempted murder after a teacher was stabbed in a secondary school corridor.

The male teacher was taken to hospital with a single stab wound after being attacked at Tewkesbury Academy in Gloucestershire just after 9am on Monday.

The academy was locked down and two neighbouring schools were also asked to shut their doors as a “precaution”, Assistant Chief Constable Richard Ocone of Gloucestershire Police said.

A teenager, from Tewkesbury, allegedly fled the scene and was arrested by armed officers in the nearby Stoke Orchard area at 11am.

A knife has been recovered.

The teacher remains in hospital in a stable condition, police said.

Speaking to reporters outside the school on Monday afternoon, Mr Ocone said: “At this stage, the motivation behind the attack is unclear but at this time there is no evidence to suggest it is terrorism-related.”

Emergency services at Tewkesbury Academy, which was locked down after a teenage boy was arrested following reports a pupil stabbed a teacher
Tewkesbury Academy was put in lockdown after the stabbing (PA)

Tewkesbury Academy, a state secondary school for 11 to 18-year-olds, is part of the Cabot Learning Federation, a multi-academy trust responsible for a number of academies in the South West of England.

Pupils were reunited with their families on Monday afternoon – with some leaving school earlier – after lockdown was lifted.

There were tears and hugs as the youngsters were let go.

Year seven pupil Katie Gardiner, 12, was collected from the school gates by her parents Martyn and Julia Gardiner.

“It was quite scary as we had never had anything like that before. My old primary school also got shut down,” the schoolgirl told the PA news agency.

Among the parents was Michelle Smith, who was waiting for her 13-year-old son Alex, who is in year eight.

Mrs Smith said she was “very relieved” to be able to collect him.

The injured teacher is “very popular” with parents and pupils alike, she told PA.

Mrs Smith said: “He is one of those teachers you know you can email him or talk to him. He gets back to you and I am really, really, very concerned about him at the moment.

“I have got everything crossed for him. We know the kids are safe now, we just need to know that he is OK.”

Alex told PA: “The school had just started and we went to our first lesson and we didn’t know what was going on.

“But it was all right until the teacher locked the door and we were in that same lesson for four or five hours.”

The teenager said the stabbed teacher is one of his favourites and organises school trips.

A Tewkesbury Academy spokesman said: “We are grateful to all our staff, parents and students for their patience and understanding during what has been a difficult morning, while our thoughts are with our injured colleague – we wish him a swift and successful recovery.”

Downing Street said Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s thoughts are with those affected by the stabbing, while Education Secretary Gillian Keegan said the Department for Education (DfE) is “on hand” to support the school.

Police at the secondary school
Police were seen at the school after the attack (Ben Birchall/PA)

Earlier on Monday, teachers at the nearby Tirlebrook Primary School posted on Facebook to say their school had also been locked down on police advice.

Mr Ocone said: “The suspect, a teenage boy from Tewkesbury, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in police custody.

“This was clearly a very distressing incident and our thoughts are with the victim, their family and everyone impacted by what happened here at the school.”

He added: “Searches have continued in order to ensure there were no further casualties and we can now confirm that no-one else was injured in this attack.”

Police at the school
Education Secretary Gillian Keegan praised the emergency service workers called to the school on Monday morning (Ben Birchall/PA)

Ms Keegan said she is “deeply concerned” by the attack.

She tweeted: “My department is on hand to support the school as the situation unfolds.”

Mr Sunak’s official spokesman said: “It is a live investigation but the Prime Minister’s thoughts are with the individual who has been injured and with the staff and pupils of the school who would obviously be extremely concerned.

“He wants to thank the police and emergency services for their ongoing response.”

Tewkesbury incident
Schoolchildren leave Tewkesbury Academy after the incident (Ben Birchall/PA)

Geoff Barton, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders union, said: “While we are not aware of the details of what has happened, this is clearly an appalling incident and the teacher concerned and all affected are in our thoughts and prayers.”