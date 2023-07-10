Well-wishers wave off Royal Navy aircraft carrier as it sails for sea trials

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Well-wishers wave off Royal Navy aircraft carrier as it sails for sea trials

By Press Association
Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth leaves Portsmouth Harbour (Ben Mitchell/PA)
Families and well-wishers have lined the harbour walls to wave off the Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth as it set sail for training exercises.

The fleet flagship left Portsmouth Naval Base for two weeks of sea trials which involve the ship’s helicopters and jets.

Loved ones cheered from the Round Tower and sea walls as sailors on board looked out from hatches on the side of the 65,000 tonne warship.

Ahead of sailing, the ship posted on Twitter: “The first female FDO (Flight Deck Officer) on a QE Class carrier has brought on the first of our aircraft as we make preparations to sail. Flying jets and helos, the next two weeks will prove our Carrier Strike capability as we prepare for our #CSG23 deployment.”

A Royal Navy spokeswoman said: “HMS Queen Elizabeth is due to leave His Majesty’s Naval Base Portsmouth to embark on her next stage of training and trials.

“The ship will remain in UK waters for these trials which are in preparation for her Carrier Strike deployment later in the year.”

The departure comes as sister ship HMS Prince of Wales has been undergoing repairs in Rosyth after it suffered a driveshaft failure off the Isle of Wight last August.

The MoD has denied the ship has been “cannibalised” for parts for HMS Queen Elizabeth, and said it is expected to return to its operational programme in the autumn.