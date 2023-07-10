Ukrainians disembarked from Leith cruise ship as accommodation contract ends

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ukrainians disembarked from Leith cruise ship as accommodation contract ends

By Press Association
Ukrainian refugees have been placed in new accommodation as the MS Victoria contract ends (Jane Barlow/PA)
Ukrainian refugees housed temporarily on an Edinburgh cruise ship have been supported into alternative accommodation, the Scottish Government has said.

The MS Victoria, docked in Leith, accommodated more than 1,000 Ukrainians seeking refuge from the Russian invasion.

The ship was used while appropriate housing was sourced, when the Scottish Government paused its super-sponsor scheme in July 2022 due to significant demand.

More than 20,000 Ukrainians travelled to Scotland through the scheme.

However, the Scottish Government’s contract with Forth Ports has now ended, meaning alternative housing had to be found.

Social Justice Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville said: “Since the start of the illegal war against Ukraine, almost 25,000 people with a Scottish sponsor have arrived in the UK, more than 20,000 of them through the Scottish Government’s super sponsor scheme.

“The MS Victoria was secured to provide an immediate place of safety to displaced people and was always intended to be a temporary measure.

“Ahead of the contract ending on July 11, the ship has now been fully and safely disembarked, with all guests supported into onward accommodation.

The MS Victoria has been berted at Leith to provide accommodation for Ukrainian refugees (Jane Barlow/PA)

“I would like to extend a huge thank you to everyone involved in supporting the displaced people from Ukraine resident on the ship, as well as those who have helped them move into alternative accommodation.”

Figures released by the Scottish Liberal Democrats on Monday revealed that a further 3,180 Ukrainians were placed in welcome accommodation such as hotels as of June 5.

The Home Office had previously expressed its intention to house asylum seekers on the ship once the current contact ended – sparking outrage from Edinburgh City Council leader Cammy Day and First Minister Humza Yousaf.

The UK Government said the decision was due to a “significant increase in illegal, unnecessary and dangerous Channel crossings” leading to “incredible strain on accommodation services for asylum seekers.

However, Forth Ports said no contact has been made from the UK Government and the plans could not be accommodated at the facility due to commitments in creating an offshore renewables hub.