Drop in primary pupils meeting ‘expected standard’ in Sats reading exam

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Drop in primary pupils meeting ‘expected standard’ in Sats reading exam

By Press Association
New figures show that the proportion of primary school pupils who met the expected standard in reading in this year’s Sats exams has fallen (PA)
New figures show that the proportion of primary school pupils who met the expected standard in reading in this year’s Sats exams has fallen (PA)

The proportion of primary school pupils who met the expected standard in reading in this year’s Sats exams has fallen, official statistics show.

The Key Stage 2 Sats results, which assess pupils’ attainment in literacy and maths by the end of Year 6 in schools in England, showed that 73% achieved the expected standard in reading, down from 75% in 2022.

It comes after parents and teachers complained that this year’s Sats reading paper was too difficult, with reports that some staff struggled to understand the questions and some children were reduced to tears.

On Tuesday, primary school heads reported issues with accessing their pupils’ Sats results through a Government website for the second year in a row.

Overall, 59% of pupils met the expected standard in all of reading, writing and maths this year – the same as last year.

In 2019, 65% achieved the expected standard in all three areas.

The Government’s aim is for 90% of children to leave primary school having achieved the expected standards in reading, writing and maths by 2030.

The Department for Education (DfE) said this year’s cohort of Year 6 pupils experienced disruption to their learning during the pandemic – particularly at the end of Year 3 and in Year 4.

In individual subjects, scores were higher than last year, or the same, in all areas apart from reading.

In total, 73% of pupils met the expected standard in maths, up from 71% in 2022, while 71% met the expected standard in writing, up from 69% last year.

Meanwhile, 80% met the expected standard in science, up from 79% in 2022, while 72% met the expected standard in grammar, punctuation and spelling, unchanged from last year.

Tiffnie Harris, primary specialist at the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL), said: “It is extremely difficult to raise standards when schools are struggling to put a qualified teacher in front of every class.

“Primary education is very poorly funded to the point where small schools are sometimes close to being financially unsustainable.

“The Government’s target of 90% of children achieving the expected standard in reading, writing and maths is a pipe-dream in these circumstances.”

Primary school leaders struggled to access their Sats results on Tuesday.

Sarah Hannafin, head of policy at school leaders’ union NAHT, said: “It’s beyond belief that for the second successive year schools have had issues logging into the Primary Assessment Gateway system, which they use to access results.

“We were assured that changes had been made so there would not be a repeat this time around. However, from 7.30am this morning, many schools had similar problems as leaders tried to access their results before starting another busy school day.

“The Government has made SATs extremely high stakes for schools, so it should come as no surprise that demand to access the system on the morning results are released is high.

“School leaders are expected to get things right, adhering to deadlines for completing tasks and submitting data; the same expectations must be met by the Government.”

A spokeswoman for campaign group More Than A Score said: “SATs fail all children. Throughout Year 6, pupils have spent too much time cramming for government tests which will never provide an accurate picture of all that they can do, or the overall performance of their school.

“For months, instead of enjoying a broad, rich curriculum, they focused on English and maths, only to then face a reading paper which was condemned by heads, teachers and parents for its inappropriateness and difficulty.”