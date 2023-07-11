Sunak seeks reaffirmation on Nato commitment to Ukraine membership

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sunak seeks reaffirmation on Nato commitment to Ukraine membership

By Press Association
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak told journalists that Ukraine’s place is in Nato (Paul Ellis/PA)
Rishi Sunak said he wants to see Nato’s commitment to inducting Ukraine as a full member of the alliance “reaffirmed” during discussions with leaders at the Vilnius summit.

The Prime Minister arrived in the Lithuanian capital on Tuesday as he prepares for a flurry of meetings with world leaders across two days.

The pressing issues are set to be about Nato expansion and cajoling member states to meet the goal of spending 2% of gross domestic product (GDP) on defence.

Speaking to reporters on the plane journey from London, Mr Sunak said the UK, as well as the leadership of Ukraine, recognised that Kyiv would not join the defensive alliance “while they are in the midst of a conflict”.

But he said his Government “stands by” the conclusion of Nato’s 15-year-old pledge to put Ukraine on a path to membership.

Britain is keen to see Ukraine’s membership fast-tracked, arguing much of the military reforms asked of it are being witnessed on the battlefield in its fight against Russia’s invading troops.

The US and Germany are said not to be on the same page as Britain, however.

Mr Sunak said: “I’ve always said that Ukraine’s rightful place is in Nato and that we stand by the language of Bucharest in 2008.

Sunak arrives in Lithuania
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak arrives in Vilnius for the Nato summit (Paul Ellis/PA)

“I think what is important at this summit is that that commitment is reaffirmed and also that there is demonstrable progress towards that goal.”

The Prime Minister appeared to confirm reports that conversations have taken place with allies to provide Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky with non-Nato security guarantees.

According to the Daily Telegraph, the UK, US, France and Germany – dubbed The Quad – are looking to finalise an “Israel-style” security deal to provide Kyiv with a multi-year plan to defend itself from Russian aggression.

The paper reported that it would be similar to a military and financial pact that Washington has with Tel Aviv to afford it protection in the Middle East.

Conservative Party leader Mr Sunak said Britain had played a leading role in the discussions since he put the issue of multilateral Western security assurances on the table during his speech to the Munich security conference in February.

Rishi Sunak
Mr Sunak is seeking to offer Ukraine ‘Israel-style’ security guarantees, according to reports (Paul Ellis/PA)

He told reporters he was “keen to try and get this over the line”.

“I think it is something that we in the UK have taken a lead on, it is something I’ve spoken a lot to fellow leaders about over the last few months,” he said.

“Those conversations are ongoing so we need to keep having them, but that is the purpose of them.

“It is to demonstrate that long-term commitment from a broad group of countries. It is distinct from the Nato conversation and I think it will send a very strong signal of deterrent to (Russian President Vladimir) Putin, that he can’t wait people out, in terms of this conflict. I think it is important and valuable.”

Downing Street said Mr Sunak would use the Vilnius summit to press home the importance of increasing Nato’s defence spending in order to ward off Russian “tyranny”.