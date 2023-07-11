Water floods into atrium of Parliament’s Portcullis House as glass roof breaks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics

Water floods into atrium of Parliament’s Portcullis House as glass roof breaks

By Press Association
Portcullis House is part of the parliamentary estate (Alamy/PA)
A flood of water has broken through the glass roof of Parliament’s Portcullis House.

A witness said there had been a big bang followed by a “deluge” of water after a pane of glass in the atrium roof of Portcullis House broke.

The building is part of the parliamentary estate, and houses MPs’ offices, with a central courtyard covered by a glass roof.

The area is used by MPs, their staff and journalists for meetings, and also has a canteen and cafe.

A cordon and warning signs were placed around the area below the broken pane by parliamentary staff.

A large puddle and a piece of broken glass could be seen on the floor in the middle of the area, which had been cleared of people.

A frayed metal wire could also be seen dangling from the ceiling.

Mervyn Thomas, a researcher for the Bishop of Guildford who had been sat in Portcullis House as the incident took place, told the PA news agency: “I was just sitting here and I just suddenly heard this huge bang and then a flood of water.”

Mr Thomas added: “A huge deluge, it was a big bang, I didn’t know what it was, and then it carried on, it slowly went down to a trickle eventually.”

He said he did not think anyone had been hurt, and told PA: “I saw people scattering but I don’t know if anybody was soaked through or not. I should imagine they were because – in fact I was going to go sit over there, I chose not to fortunately.”

The witness said that parliamentary authorities had cleared the area of people “within minutes”.

“There were people there within minutes clearing the chairs back, but the actual barriers were, I guess, within five minutes,” he said.

Parliamentary staff could be seen urging people gathered in Portcullis House to move further back from the cordoned area.