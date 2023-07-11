Scottish Government ordered to hand over analysis of EU timescale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Scottish Government ordered to hand over analysis of EU timescale

By Press Association
The Scottish Government has until August 17 to divulge the information (Jane Barlow/PA)
The Scottish Government has until August 17 to divulge the information (Jane Barlow/PA)

Scotland’s information watchdog has ordered the ministers to hand over any analysis done into re-joining the EU after independence.

The SNP has repeatedly stated its commitment for Scotland to join the bloc again if the country ever leaves the UK.

However, it is unclear how long accession could take in the event of a Yes vote.

A Freedom of Information (FoI) request by a member of the public was initially refused, but an appeal to Darren Fitzhenry – the country’s Information Commissioner – has forced ministers to divulge any analysis they hold by August 17.

Writing in a decision posted on the Commissioner’s website, he said ministers “failed to comply” with part of freedom of information legislation, adding: “The Commissioner therefore requires the ministers to provide the applicant with the information they have wrongly withheld, by August 17 2023.”

The Scottish Government argued keeping the document secret would help the development of “high-quality policy- and decision-making”.

He added: “They contended that ministers and officials needed to be able to consider all available options and to debate those rigorously to fully understand their possible implications.

“The ministers argued that premature disclosure of these options would seriously undermine internal debate on the various routes Scotland could take to join the EU, which in turn would undermine the quality of the policy-making process. If this occurred, the ministers contended, it would not be in the public interest.”

The Information Commissioner, however, rejected the arguments.

He said: “The Commissioner agrees that there is a substantial public interest in the disclosure of information that would contribute to transparency and accountability, allowing scrutiny of matters being considered in the process of policy formulation and development.

“This would assist the public in understanding the very important policy issues under consideration and the likely consequences of any decisions to be taken, which are matters of legitimate public debate.

In all the circumstances of this case, he is satisfied that the public interest in maintaining the exemption is outweighed by the public interest in disclosing the information.

“There is a strong public interest in allowing the public to understand the various options open to an independent Scotland, in relation to re-joining the EU and in understanding how long each option might take.”

Both the Government and the applicant have 42 days to appeal against the decision, but should they fail to provide the necessary information, the Scottish Government could be held in contempt of court.

“If the ministers fail to comply with this decision, the Commissioner has the right to certify to the Court of Session the ministers have failed to comply,” the decision said.

“The Court has the right to inquire into the matter and may deal with the ministers as if they had committed a contempt of court.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson told the Scotsman: “Scottish ministers note this decision from the Scottish Information Commissioner and will now consider their response.”