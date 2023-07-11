Author calls for pupils to be taught to express themselves through creativity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Author calls for pupils to be taught to express themselves through creativity

By Press Association
Queen Camilla during a reception at Clarence House, London, to celebrate the 15th anniversary of the First Story charity (Aaron Chown/PA)
Queen Camilla during a reception at Clarence House, London, to celebrate the 15th anniversary of the First Story charity (Aaron Chown/PA)

The acclaimed author of Girl With A Pearl Earring has voiced her concerns about exams and the curriculum taking precedence over pupils learning to express themselves through creativity.

Tracy Chevalier, whose book became a global sensation and a popular film, made the comments when she joined the Queen in celebrating the 15th anniversary of creative writing charity First Story.

Camilla has been the patron of the organisation, which sends professional authors into schools to teach creative writing, since 2011 and Chevalier has been an ambassador for the past 12 months after being impressed with its work.

Royal reception for First Story charity
Queen Camilla with author Tracy Chevalier during a reception at Clarence House, London, to celebrate the 15th anniversary of the First Story charity (Aaron Chown/PA)

The Queen invited the charity and its supporters to Clarence House for a reception, where 16-year-old Daniella Koranteng impressed the guests with a reading of a poem she penned during writing sessions with First Story author Ashley Hickson-Lovence, at her school Skinner’s Academy in Hackney, east London.

Chevalier said: “There are so few resources in schools now to teach anything real, it’s all about exams (and) the curriculum and to actually step outside the curriculum, which is what a lot of students really need, they need some way to express themselves.”

She joined one of writer-in-residence Ashley Hickson-Lovence’s sessions at Skinner’s Academy and was impressed by his work with the young people.

The author said: “He just pulled out of them incredible poetry, incredible prose about their lives, about what they feel and I just thought that was wonderful and I want to support a charity that does this.”

Royal reception for First Story charity
Queen Camilla poses with guests celebrating the 15th anniversary of creative writing charity First Story (Aaron Chown/PA)

Commenting on Girl With A Pearl Earring, which was made into a film starring Scarlett Johansson, Colin Firth and Cillian Murphy, she said she was still “astonished” by the reaction almost 25 years since the book was published.

She said: “I was at the Chalke Valley literary festival and 400 people came to hear me talk once again about that book – have you not heard enough from me already? But people seem to be intrigued by Vermeer, by that painting so I keep going.”

The charity was founded by William Fiennes and Katie Waldegrave and they were supporting by leading writers like Julian Barnes, Zadie Smith and Frank Cottrell Boyce.

Its Young Writers Programme in schools operates across London, the East Midlands, Yorkshire and Manchester – and aims to build students’ confidence, creativity and writing craft.

Royal reception for First Story charity
Camilla greets young writer Daniella Koranteng (Aaron Chown/PA)

Mr Hickson-Lovence started working at Skinner’s Academy in September 2021 and did 16 sessions over the course of the school year, and said ultimately, he aimed to give “students a bit of love and warmth through creative writing”.

He said: “So that can be stories or poetry or whatever it is – a range of different forms – to give them their voice and platform to say how they feel about the world and I think Daniella’s poem is testament to that.”