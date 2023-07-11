Labour accuses Sunak of ‘standing on the sidelines’ as housing crisis unfolds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Labour accuses Sunak of ‘standing on the sidelines’ as housing crisis unfolds

By Press Association
Shadow housing secretary Lisa Nandy said ‘people are being hit hard by a Tory mortgage bombshell’ (Peter Byrne/PA)
Shadow housing secretary Lisa Nandy said ‘people are being hit hard by a Tory mortgage bombshell’ (Peter Byrne/PA)

Labour stepped up warnings of a “Tory mortgage bombshell” hitting households ahead of a meeting with major brokers.

Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves and shadow housing secretary Lisa Nandy convened the meeting as average two-year fixed mortgages hit a 15-year high.

As well as the impact of rising mortgage rates, the Opposition also hit out at Rishi Sunak’s government over the failure to set mandatory targets on the supply of new homes, warning that could lead to “hundreds of thousands” of people unable to afford a property.

The typical two-year fixed-rate residential mortgage on the market reached 6.66% on Tuesday, Moneyfactscompare.co.uk said.

ECONOMY Rates

Senior representatives from major mortgage brokers and financial advisers, including Mortgage Advice Bureau, Censeo Financial and Quilter, will meet Labour to discuss the impact of rising interest rates.

The party also pointed to analysis produced by planning consultants Lichfields which suggested Mr Sunak’s decision to abandon mandatory targets for housebuilding as part of a plan to reach 300,000 new homes a year would lead to an increase in “sofa surfing”.

The local targets were ditched following a revolt by Tory MPs and grassroots Conservatives.

The Lichfields analysis suggested a shortfall of 77,000 homes a year below the 300,000 ambition, resulting in an increase of 580,000 “sofa surfers” and concealed households by 2030.

Ms Nandy said: “Across Britain, people are being hit hard by a Tory mortgage bombshell.

“Hundreds of thousands more households are at risk of being unable to afford a place to call home because the Prime Minister put appeasing his own MPs ahead of building the homes our country needs.

“While Rishi Sunak stands on the sidelines with his fingers in his ears, Labour has a plan to start fixing the housing crisis.”

She said Labour would make a package of support for struggling mortgage-holders mandatory rather than voluntary, would give greater rights to renters and “take the tough choices to get Britain building.”

A Conservative Party spokesman said: “The Labour Party have a £28 billion borrowing plan which would hike up inflation and cause interest rates, and people’s mortgages, to rise.

“We won’t take any lessons from Labour while they’re advocating this irresponsible and dangerous borrowing plan that would hurt millions.

“We have acted immediately to ensure lenders are supporting homeowners as we work on our priority to halve inflation which will have the biggest impact in reducing people’s mortgage payments.”