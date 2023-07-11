Views sought on public procurement nearly a decade after reforms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Views sought on public procurement nearly a decade after reforms

By Press Association
A Holyrood committee has opened a consultation (Jane Barlow/PA)
Views are being sought on the public procurement process, nearly a decade on from reforms which were intended to boost wellbeing in local areas.

The Procurement Reform (Scotland) Act 2014 introduced a number of changes in the public sector procurement process, with a goal of making it easier for small companies to enter bids for contracts.

It also introduced a requirement of looking at the impact on the economic, social and environmental health of the area.

Holyrood’s Economy Committee now wants to investigate how far the legislation has met these aims.

A consultation will run until October 2.

Committee convener Claire Baker said procurement had a huge impact on the economy (David Cheskin/PA)

Convener Claire Baker MSP said: “Public procurement is a huge driver of Scotland’s economy.

“Government figures suggest that procurement spending supports around £12.5 billion of economic activity in Scotland and around 120,000 jobs.

“But we must make sure that that economic impact is being used to benefit our people, communities, and Scotland as a whole.

“That’s why the committee is taking this opportunity to scrutinise the legislation passed in 2014 to see if it is meeting its aims.”

She continued: “We want to know if sustainability is truly at the heart of procurement, and how public procurement can help support and develop local supply chains.

“This legislation has to strike a balance of providing maximum benefit to Scotland, while also widening access to bidding to include more of Scotland’s diverse business community.

“That includes small and medium enterprises, the third sector, and supported businesses.”