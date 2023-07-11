Midwife shortage and rising obesity levels straining maternity care – report

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Midwife shortage and rising obesity levels straining maternity care – report

By Press Association
The impact of staffing shortages on women was ‘stark and sobering’, the Royal College of Midwives said (Jeff Moore/PA)
A combination of a lack of midwives, increasing obesity levels and women having babies when they are older, is putting pressure on maternity care, according to a new report.

The study, from the Royal College of Midwives (RCM), said the NHS in England was short of the equivalent of 2,500 full-time midwives.

While the NHS workforce in England rose by 14.1% between December 2019 and March 2023, the number of midwives increased by just 1.1% (247 additional midwives), it said.

The report argued that the impact of staffing shortages on women was “stark and sobering”, with Care Quality Commission inspections of maternity services having identified safety concerns directly linked to staff shortages.

The new report also said that, while the number of births had fallen recently, “the decrease is neither linear nor a reason for complacency”.

It added: “Births can – and do – go up, but even if they do not, the complexity of maternity care has increased in recent years.”

The report pointed to how women were giving birth later in life and that the care of them and their babies could be more complex, while “rising levels of obesity impact the demands placed on midwives too”.

One in four women were obese at the time of their booking-in appointment during November 2022, up from 18% five years earlier.

Birte Harlev-Lam, executive director midwife at the RCM, said: “This report lays out the significant challenges facing midwives and their colleagues and what needs to be done to turn this situation around.

“The NHS workforce plan is a start and an opportunity to really make a difference. It has the potential to alleviate the incredible strain on midwives, maternity support workers and their colleagues.

“The Government has promised much with the plan and we will be watching to make sure they honour those promises.

“Women and maternity staff deserve nothing less than total commitment from the Government to once and for all end this crisis.

“This means giving maternity services the resources needed now, and long into the future.”

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: “The NHS is one of the safest places to give birth in the world, but we know there is more to do.

“We’ve taken steps to improve the quality of care for mothers and babies within the NHS, including £165 million of additional investment per year to grow the maternity workforce and improve neonatal services.

“The NHS recently published the first ever Long Term Workforce Plan, backed by over £2.4 billion in government funding, to deliver the biggest training expansion in NHS history to help meet the challenges of a growing and ageing population by recruiting and retaining hundreds of thousands more staff over the next 15 years.”