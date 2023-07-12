Councils to remain in charge of services and staff under care reforms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Councils to remain in charge of services and staff under care reforms

By Press Association
The NCS was paused to allow for further engagement over the summer (Joe Giddens/PA)
Councils will continue to be in charge of delivering care services and employing staff under plans for Scotland’s new National Care Service (NCS).

The Scottish Government has delayed legislation to create the service until after the summer, using the parliamentary recess to engage with stakeholders.

But, broadly, the NCS was hailed by the Scottish Government as a way of increasing accountability for social care, with ministers being ultimately responsible for services.

In January, local authority body Cosla described the NCS as a “distraction”, urging the Scottish Government to instead focus on properly resourcing councils to deliver the services.

But, on Wednesday, the Scottish Government announced it had reached a partnership deal with Cosla and the NHS for the service.

Under the terms of the agreement, legal responsibility will be shared between the health service, councils and the Scottish Government.

“The Scottish Government has been working closely with local government to find a consensus on the National Care Service (Scotland) Bill, which will allow us to deliver on the urgent improvements needed to strengthen the delivery of integrated health and social care for people,” said social care minister Maree Todd.

“This partnership between the Scottish Government, local government and the NHS helps establish where responsibility for people’s care will sit under the National Care Service.

“The detail of how this will work at a local level will be developed in the coming months and we will continue to update Parliament on this work, along with the results of our ongoing co-design events taking place across the country, after the summer recess.”

Paul Kelly, the health and social care spokesman at Cosla, and who described the NCS as a “distraction” earlier this year, said: “Further improving the experiences of people accessing and working in social care and social work services must rest on an effective partnership between Scottish Government and local government.

“Combining shared national accountability with local expertise ensures the right balance of further improvement across Scotland, whilst rightly reflecting the diverse needs of local communities.

“We know, too, that successful change is driven by the valuable staff who deliver services.

“We hope by setting out the continued role of local authorities in delivering social care and social work functions, and staff remaining employed within councils, we offer comfort and stability to the local government workforce.”

But Mr Kelly conceded there was “more to do” in the design of the service, adding: “As we progress forward, we are committed to continuing to work closely with people in receipt of support and partners to design a system that ensures individuals and communities always experience high quality care and support.”

Roz Foyer, the general secretary of the STUC, welcomed the announcement, saying: “This partnership agreement is a much needed first step and can be welcomed by unions across the country.

“This deal is testament to our collective campaigning, ensuring care workers will now remain employed by local authorities and that councils still retain a key role in delivering local care.

“We will ensure Scotland’s workers have a seat at the table and will engage fully in the Government’s NCS regional forums taking place this summer.

“However, this cannot be a tinpot listening exercise. The Scottish Government must continue to listen to the voices of workers.

“As we build a National Care Service worthy of social care staff, we must ensure any new system is not-for-profit and unequivocally guarantees workers national collective bargaining, decent conditions and fair wages for all.”

While Scottish Lib Dem MP Christine Jardine said the announcement “seems to be an acknowledgement at long last of the importance of local expertise and local input”.

But she added: “No one should be applauding just yet. There is every chance this will just be another attempt to dress up an SNP takeover as a local scheme.”