UK imposes sanctions on firms linked to warring Sudanese forces

The UK has imposed sanctions on businesses linked to the leaders on both sides in the conflict in Sudan.

The measures apply to three businesses associated with the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and three to its rival in the power struggle, the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

The action comes with the conflict between the regular army and the paramilitary RSF threatening to spiral into a full-blown civil war.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said: “These sanctions are directly targeting those whose actions have destroyed the lives of millions.

“Both sides have committed multiple ceasefire violations in a war, which is completely unjustified.

“Innocent civilians continue to face the devastating effects of the hostilities, and we simply cannot afford to sit-by and watch as money from these companies, all funding the RSF or SAF, is spent on a senseless conflict.”

The Foreign Office said around 25 million people had been left in need of humanitarian assistance as a result of almost three months of violence, with more than 2.2 million internally displaced and 682,000 people estimated to have fled to neighbouring countries.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly (Henry Nicholls/PA)

The companies associated with the RSF identified by the Foreign Office are: Al-Junaid, GSK Advance Company Ltd and Tradive General Trading Co.

The three SAF-linked firms are: Defense Industries Systems, Sudan Master Technology and Zadna International Company for Investment.

The sanctions will ensure that any assets held by the firms in the UK will be frozen.

Africa Minister Andrew Mitchell said: “The SAF and RSF have dragged Sudan into a wholly unjustified war, with utter disregard for the Sudanese people, and must be held accountable.

“These sanctions are designed to pressure the parties to engage in a meaningful and lasting peace process.”