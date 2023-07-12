Thames Water customers ‘will not pay higher bills’ to cover debt issues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Thames Water customers ‘will not pay higher bills’ to cover debt issues

By Press Association
Executives from Thames Water and Ofwat faced MPs (PA)
Executives from Thames Water and Ofwat faced MPs (PA)

Thames Water customers will not face bigger bills to cover higher interest payments on the troubled supplier’s debt pile, bosses have told MPs.

Water regulator Ofwat also stressed that the supplier’s customers do not “pay a penny more” due to its recent poor performance and debt issues.

Executives from the UK’s largest water supplier and the water regulator faced scrutiny from MPs at the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Committee on Wednesday morning.

It comes days after Thames Water shareholders agreed to inject £750 million of new funding to bolster the firm’s finances and stave off the threat of nationalisation. Last year the company had asked investors for £1 billion.

The company currently has a debt pile of around £14 billion and has faced higher interest on this debt as some of it is linked to the rate of inflation.

When asked whether these higher payments could result in bigger bills for customers, Cathryn Ross, the interim joint chief executive of Thames Water, said: “No. There is no mechanism within the current price controls to enable us to put up bills to reflect higher interest payments.”

David Black, the chief executive of industry regulator Ofwat, added that Thames Water’s troubles have stemmed from its poor performance, which has held back its revenues, as well as higher costs.

But he also stressed that customers will not foot the bill for its woes through higher bills.

Mr Black told MPs: “Thames Water shareholders are up for the additional costs associated with their poor performance.

“That is evidenced by the fact they’ve had to inject additional funding into the company and have had very little in the way of dividends payments over the last seven years.”

Ofwat will set the next price review for 2024 and the following five years, but this will be based on the needs of the customer and environment, not on Thames Waters’ debt burden or costs of debt, it said.

Mr Black added: “Thames’ customers don’t pay a penny more of Thames’ 80% gearing versus other companies’ 60% gearing.”