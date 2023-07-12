Cabinet Secretary: Attempts made to weaponise Gray case to attack civil service

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics

Cabinet Secretary: Attempts made to weaponise Gray case to attack civil service

By Press Association
Cabinet Secretary Simon Case was appearing before MPs (Aaron Chown/PA)
The UK’s most senior civil servant has hit out at attempts to “weaponise” the row over partygate investigator Sue Gray, as he rejected Boris Johnson’s criticism of the former civil servant.

Appearing before MPs on Wednesday, Cabinet Secretary Simon Case criticised attacks on the civil service and disparaged the “dehumanising” language of “the blob”, an increasingly common refrain among some Tory MPs to describe officials.

Ms Gray became the centre of a political row, after it emerged she would be taking a job as chief of staff to Sir Keir Starmer. The move prompted vocal criticism by the former prime minister, as well as attacks by his allies and backers.

Cabinet Secretary Simon Case before the Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Select Committee
The Advisory Committee on Business Appointments (Acoba) said last month it had seen “no evidence” that her decision making or impartiality was “impaired” while serving in Whitehall.

Mr Case, asked by committee chair and Conservative MP William Wragg about Mr Johnson’s criticism, said: “We found no evidence that Sue’s report was affected by party-political considerations.

“And actually I am not sure the timeline, as we now understand it from the material in the Acoba judgment, quite works.

“Sue’s report was produced early in 2022, her first contact as we understand it from the material she provided to Acoba was in October 2022.

“So there seems to be a timeline, a gap, as well.”

Later, he told Tory MP David Jones: “It has been particularly important that we assure ourselves and ministers that ministers are comfortable and happy that the impartiality of the Civil Service has been upheld. They are satisfied it has.

“Undoubtedly, there are people who have sought to weaponise this case.”

He also said that there was no evidence Ms Gray had breached impartiality rules: “Nobody produced any evidence that could cast doubt that Sue’s advice was ever coloured by party-political views.”

It comes after a Cabinet Office investigation there had been a “prima facie” breach of the Civil Service Code as a result of “undeclared contact” between Ms Gray and Sir Keir.

He said that in the end the incident had not undermined confidence in the Civil Service and its impartiality, but that officials were now looking again at current guidance in light of the case.

Elsewhere in the hearing, he said the last five years had seen a deterioration in relations between officials and politicians, although he added that the situation had improved since Rishi Sunak became Prime Minister.

The Cabinet Secretary told MPs: “The last five years or so have seen, I think, an increased number of attacks on civil servants individually and collectively by significant political figures which has undoubtedly undermined the good functioning of government.

“I’m very happy to say that under this Prime Minister things have changed very significantly.”

He said the tone of ministers talking about civil servants in public had “changed quite significantly”.

Asked about attacks on the establishment “blob” by current and recent ministers, Mr Case said the Prime Minister had rejected that term.

Mr Case added: “Obviously I don’t agree with a characterisation which is insulting, dehumanising, totally unacceptable.

“It would surprise me if current ministers were using this language, not least because if they were it would indicate something akin to self-defeating cowardice.”

He added: “There has always been language that has been around for people to express their frustrations – the establishment, the system.”

“I think this is a bit different,” he said.

“I fear it is being used in a very modern, dehumanising way.”