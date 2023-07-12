Government fails to spend £2bn meant to tackle housing crisis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Government fails to spend £2bn meant to tackle housing crisis

By Press Association
The Government says it remains committed to building 300,000 new homes a year (Andrew Matthews/PA)
The Government says it remains committed to building 300,000 new homes a year (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Almost £2 billion meant to help tackle Britain’s housing crisis is being handed back to the Treasury because it cannot be spent.

Figures released under the Freedom of Information Act show the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) was unable to find projects for the £1.9 billion of funding budgeted for 2022-23.

This includes £255 million meant to fund new affordable homes and £245 million intended to support improvements to building safety following the Grenfell Tower fire, according to the figures first published by the Guardian.

The total sum amounts to around a third of DLUHC’s housing budget, while just less than half of the extra £537 million given to the Building Safety Fund last year has been handed back to the Treasury.

The failure to spend the money is likely due in part to rising interest rates and uncertainty in the housing market making it difficult to find projects to fund, while lower-than-expected demand meant £1.2 billion earmarked for Help to Buy was handed back in the last year of the scheme’s operation.

Michael Gove
Michael Gove’s Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities has handed £1.9 billion back to the Treasury (Lucy North/PA)

Local government expert Jack Shaw, who uncovered the figures, said: “It’s clear that the Government is experiencing significant challenges investing in housing because of a perfect storm in market conditions.

“The Government’s decision to delay housing investment or withdraw it altogether as a result of lower than anticipated spending will, however, mean fewer homes are built.”

But problems within the department could also be a factor. Mr Shaw added: “There’s a question mark over whether the Government can do more to get investment out the door – and in the medium-term the Government should consider devolving the Affordable Homes Programme, which has already happened in London.”

If departments fail to spend money budgeted for a given year, they can “reprofile” the spending into future years, as DLUHC has done with another £363 million that was meant to be spent on affordable homes in 2022-23 but will now be spent in 2023-24.

But if the spending is delayed beyond the next spending review, which could come in 2024, it must be surrendered to the Treasury.

Lisa Nandy
Lisa Nandy, shadow housing secretary, said the failure to spend the money ‘beggars belief’ (Peter Byrne/PA)

A DLUHC spokesperson said: “These are multi-year funding programmes that are being spent flexibly – meaning some money can be moved into future years depending on demand and the wider economic climate.”

Lisa Nandy, Labour’s shadow housing secretary, said: “This absolutely beggars belief. We are in the middle of an acute housing crisis, even the Housing Secretary says the system is ‘broken’, and yet the Government was unable to spend a third of its housing budget.

“The Tories have simply given up.”

The Government has said it remains committed to building 300,000 new homes a year, and just over 200,000 were finished in 2022, but campaigners fear a recent decision to scrap housing targets means the Government will struggle to keep its promise.